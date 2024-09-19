Olly Murs and Amelia Tank have been the picture of romance for a few years now and so when the happy couple tied the knot – we couldn't have been more thrilled for them.

The former X Factor star, 40, married his fitness model fiancée Amelia, 31, last year in his native Essex in a gorgeous three-day bash which took place on Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary.

The newlyweds looked stunning as they said I do on their special day surrounded by family and friends. Olly and Amelia shared the ins and outs of their nuptials exclusively with HELLO! magazine. For all the best photos and insights into their wedding, check out their exclusive interview, here.

But who is Amelia Tank? HELLO! has done some investigating and here is all you need to know…

Biography

Amelia is a former city worker and bodybuilder from Plymouth. Clearly a fitness fanatic, the 31-year-old trains multiple times a week including weightlifting and high-intensity training. She also completed the 2013 London Marathon. Amelia came first in the Bikini Tall and Miss Model category in the 2019 Miami Pro Champions, then also won the Bikini Babe Tall Class in the Pure Elite competition.

First meeting

In early 2019, Olly came across Amelia's profile and the two began chatting online, later going on a few days dating, before cooling it off. However, the pair then rekindled their budding romance over the summer.

Speaking to The Sun about his new love at the time, Olly gushed: "She's just a great person, full of love, she's caring, sensitive, doesn't suffocate me, lets me be me, loves the fact I'm cheeky and flirty and isn't trying to change that." He added: "I love being around her. She's one of my best mates and then she is my lover and girlfriend."

Prior to getting down on one knee, the Troublemaker singer revealed he had marriage on the brain! During an appearance on Sky's Harry's Home Fixtures with hosts Harry Redknapp, his son Jamie and comedian Tom Davis, the singer admitted he was "sure" he would spend the rest of his life with his girlfriend.

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank got engaged in 2022

Asked by Jamie if he and his dad would get an invite to the wedding, Olly replied: "Listen, if, when, I'm sure I'll marry Amelia, when I get married all you guys are invited. 100 percent."

Children

On 6 December 2023, Olly and Amelia announced that they were expecting their first child. The sweet photo showed Olly pointing at his wife's baby bump with a look of glee while he held a baby scan photo. "Baby Murs due 2024," Olly captioned the image.

© Instagram Olly and Amelia are doting parents to Madison

The couple announced the birth of their baby girl, Madison, on 17 April, with Olly sharing a picture of the proud couple leaving the hospital with their bundle of joy. The doting parents have continued to share plenty of insights into their lives as parents to their baby girl.

Speaking to HELLO! at their wedding, Olly and Amelia shared their hopes to start a family. "We're ready to have our own little Murs running around," Olly said. "It's so special that we’ll be able to take our kids to Osea Island one day and say: 'This is where we got married.'"

Olly's ex-girlfriends

Before his relationship with Amelia, Olly was dating property manager Francesca Thomas for three years before the couple called it quits at the end of 2015. The singer was also reported to have had a brief relationship with TV presenter Melanie Sykes in 2017.

Although the singer was a little coy on the subject, he did reveal "something" might have occurred between the two. Appearing on Loose Women back in 2018, Olly was quizzed about Mel and replied: "Mel's amazing… there might have been something."