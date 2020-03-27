Oti Mabuse invites fans to her virtual dance classes - and you don't need a big space to join in The Strictly star will join fellow dancer Karen Hauer to host a series of day festivals

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is set to put a smile on your face during the coronavirus pandemic by doing what she does best: dancing. Alongside her dancer husband Marius Iepure and fellow Strictly star Karen Hauer and her partner David Webb, the group has launched 'Home Festival' – a series of online day festivals set to air from 10am every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday on each of their Instagram channels. Oti and her husband Marius will offer both children's and adults' complimentary dance classes.

SEE: 20 best home workouts to do during coronavirus

"The idea is to spread positivity and cheer people up a bit during coronavirus," Oti told HELLO!. "We want to remind people that they're not alone and it might look dark now, but it will get better. They can also learn a skill that they can keep forever, while doing it at their own pace."

WATCH: Karen Hauer shares 4-minute workout anyone can do at home

Choreography will appeal to all abilities, while Oti has also considered the fact that people will have different spaces to work with when taking part from home.

Oti will share dance classes with her husband Marius

"Everything is on the spot," Oti told us. "You'll be moving forwards and backwards, but you don't need a lot of space. I'm not asking people to do a whole quickstep because I'm aware people have different circumstances. It's designed for tight spaces to do anywhere: inside, outside, in the bathroom, in the bedroom. The classes are accessible from any point in the house."

Besides dance classes, Karen Hauer will be offering fitness and yoga classes and guest stars include Olympian Greg Rutherford, who will be doing a live cookery class, Strictly makeup artist Bryony Blake, who will be doing a makeup tutorial and Strictly champion Camilla Sacre Dallerup, who will host Sunday meditation classes. Additional Strictly stars Janette Manrara and Neil Jones are also part of the line-up.

"We've created a community through Strictly," says Oti. "And we want to carry that on from our living room and bring people some positivity – even just half an hour of joy and happiness."

Head to Oti's Instagram page to find out how you can join the next Home Festival.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.