20 best home workouts during coronavirus - the must-try exercises for the whole body Improve your fitness during lockdown

Home workouts have fallen out of favour over the years. Boutique fitness studios and gyms allow us to get outside, to make friends and to exercise alongside one another, so when pitted against them, home workouts don't quite make the cut. But that's all changed. The recent UK lockdown amid coronavirus means that all gyms and studios have been ordered to close, though the need to keep an eye on our mental wellbeing is more important than ever. Here, we've rounded up the best home workouts that'll make you feel and look your best.

Best arm exercises

Push-up

How to do it: Place your hands under your shoulders and lift your body from the ground to reach a plank position. Slowly bend your elbows and lower your body down, ensuring that you keep your core engaged to maintain a straight line. Repeat.

Dumbbell shoulder press

How to do it: Hold dumbbells (a tin of beans or a bottle of milk will also do the job) in either hand and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Make sure not to lock your knees and press your weights up from your shoulder height until your arms are straight. Hold and slowly move back so that your biceps are at three o'clock from your shoulders before pushing back up. Repeat.

Dumbbells, £8.49, Amazon

Around the world

How to do it: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, ensuring not to lock your knees. Hold your dumbbell (or makeshift household weight) in front of your face with your elbows bent, palms facing each other. Circle the weight around your head and keep your elbows in your eyeline as you do it. Repeat.

Best leg exercises

Squat

How to do it: Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Push your hips back and bend your knees to lower into a squat, making sure that your knees do not hover any further forward than your toes. Repeat.

Reverse lunge

How to do it: Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Step back with your right leg and bend both knees as you lower until both knees are at a 90 degree angle. Push through the heel of your left foot to stand, and repeat on the other side.

Kickback

How to do it: Get onto all fours on your hands and knees. Slowly kick your right leg back until it's straight, making sure that you keep your core engaged and back straight. Slowly bring it back down and repeat on the other side.

Best tummy exercises

Leg raises

How to do it: Lie on your back with your hands placed under your bottom. Raise your legs to 90 degrees, and slowly lower both of them back down without arching your lower back. Repeat.

Mountain climbers

How to do it: Place both hands under your shoulders and push up into a plank position. Bring one knee into your chest and back to the starting position. Do the same with the other leg and repeat immediately on the other side to build speed. Repeat.

Crunches

How to do it: Sit down and hover on your bottom with your legs off of the floor and your back straight at 45 degrees. Extend your legs out straight then bend to crunch in, as you bring your chest to meet your knees. Repeat.

Best bum exercises

Glute bridge

How to do it: Lie on your back with your knees bent and lift your bottom away from the ground to reach table-top. From there lower your bottom back down to the ground and thrust back up. Repeat. Add in a weight to rest on your hips to increase intensity.

Plié squat

How to do it: Start with your feet wider than your hips and turned out. Tuck your pelvis under and lower down into a squat as you push your bottom backwards. Push back up through the heels of your feet to return to standing. Repeat.

Fire hydrant

How to do it: Start on all fours with your wrists under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Lift your right knee out to the side until the thigh is parallel to the floor. Return back to the ground and repeat.

Best home workouts to stream from studios

Best yoga home workout

FLY LDN

London studio Fly Ldn is offering everything from Friday night yin yoga to candlelit hip hop yoga as live streams on their Instagram channel, while they also save the videos on YouTube afterwards. All sessions last for 45 minutes and are free.

Yoga mat, £115, Alo Yoga at Net-A-Porter

Best Pilates workouts at home

Core Collective

Luxury fitness studio Core Collective's virtual line-up includes on-demand Pilates classes lasting from 5 to 45 minutes. Currently, they are offering a free trial for seven days, after which prices begin at £9.99 per month.

Best HIIT workout at home

Sweat IT

Sweat IT focuses on workouts that require no equipment. Since the studio closed, they are streaming live HIIT workouts which remain on their Instagram Stories for the following 24 hours, while they also write out the full workouts for permanent posts on their feed.

Sports bra, £50, Sweaty Betty at John Lewis

Best core workouts at home

Barry's Bootcamp UK

Barry's Bootcamp typically includes a split between the treadmill and weights on the floor, but since taking to live-streaming, the boutique brand is offering 30 minute live classes requiring no equipment, and targeting specific areas of the body such as abs.

Best YouTube workouts

Best 30 minute workout

Heather Robertson

Heather Robertson is a certified personal trainer, and her 30 minute intense full body workout targets every area of the body by working in intervals: 45 seconds on, 15 seconds off.

Best 20 minute workout

Joe Wicks

Joe Wicks' Tabata workout is designed to burn fat fast and, if you live in a flat and don't want to disturb your neighbours below, his hotel tutorial comes without any jumps or noisy movements.

Best full body workout no equipment

Pamela Reif

Pamela is a German-born fitness model and social media star and offers an array of YouTube workouts including this all over bodyweight workout. Expect everything from mountain climbers to jump squats.

Best cardio workout

LES MILLS

Actress Nina Dobrev teamed up with Reebok who founded the LES MILLS workout – a HIIT workout designed to improve cardiovascular fitness, increase speed and maximise calorie burn, and this cardio class features Nina's favourite moves and tracks.

