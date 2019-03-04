Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse makes big decision The Greatest Dancer captain has such an action-packed few months

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse set herself a challenge for the month of March, revealing to her Twitter followers that she will be giving up meat. She wrote: "Soo no meat March! Who's joining me? If we can do dry January we can do anything right? Right?" Oti's fans were quick to encourage her, while others were keen for her to keep them updated on her progress. One wrote: "Yes Oti! You can do it!" While another said: "Wow, great job Oti!" A third added: "Please keep us updated with how you get on." Other followers admitted they wouldn’t be able to give up meat, resulting in Oti sending another tweet, accompanied by a laughing emoji. She said: "I'm laughing how everyone is tweeting 'we love you but no,' thought we were a team."

It's an exciting time for Oti. On Monday, it was confirmed that she would be returning for the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside the rest of last year's pro dancers. The star is also set to present The One Show with regular host Alex Jones on Friday. On Twitter, she wrote: "What a day for a double announcement! I'm so excited to be presenting The One Show this Friday with Alex Jones. I've been reading everything pretending to know." Last month, meanwhile, Oti was delighted when Ellie Fergusson was crowned the winner of The Greatest Dancer. Oti had been mentoring the 14-year-old ballerina throughout the show, and helped Ellie grow in confidence massively.

The professional dancer is returning to the 2019 series of the show

Ellie was full of praise for the pro dancer during an interview with HELLO! after her big win. She said: "Oti was so nice and enthusiastic and really helped me. To believe in myself because she has believed in me since the day one, and she really gave me the confidence and to just go for it." What's more, Oti will be reunited with Ellie when the next series of Strictly starts, as the teenager will be performing on the show. Speaking of her excitement, Ellie said: "I have watched Strictly since I was tiny, forever, so I can't believe I am going to be on it myself."

