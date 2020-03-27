The UK has been coming together to support NHS staff working to battle the coronavirus pandemic, from nationwide claps to fashion and beauty brands who are giving back. Even Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis got involved in #ClapForOurCarers on Thursday evening! Now, the latest in the list of supporters is mindfulness app Headspace, which offers helpful mental health tools to its users.

Since Thursday 26 March, all NHS staff with registered NHS email addresses can qualify to sign up for a free subscription to Headspace Plus, to help relieve stress and burnout that they may be facing. This benefit grants 1.2 million healthcare workers access to all 1200+ hours of mindfulness content on the app.

The range of content on the app includes guided meditations, sleepcasts, sleep sounds and sleep music, as well as inspiring videos and quick workouts. These are aimed to help relieve burnout, reduce stress levels and provide some down time to those who are stressed and anxious.

On the website, Headspace wrote: "If you are an NHS employee with a registered NHS email address you can sign up to access Headspace Plus at no cost until December 31st, 2020. Only individuals with registered NHS email addresses are able to qualify for this benefit."

Dr. Megan Jones Bell, Chief Science Officer for Headspace added: "Healthcare providers are on the front lines of this public health crisis, making sure our communities receive necessary and critical care.

"That's why it's crucial for us to find ways to support their mental health and provide them with tools for managing the very real personal toll this crisis takes on them in particular." We totally agree, and this incredible gesture is sure to help the lives of many hard-working healthcare staff.

