Celebrities doing free work-out sessions on Instagram so we can get fit while we self-isolate

In the true spirit of our #HelloToKindness movement, celebrity fitness fanatics have been taking to Instagram to help us keep fit while we stay at home self-isolating. From Joe Wicks to Davina McCall, these celebrities are giving everyone the opportunity to get moving without having to part with cash - bringing the gym to your front room.

Joe Wicks aka The Body Coach

As schools are out as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Wicks has come up with a solution - #PEwithJoe and on day one he had 806k households tune in - how amazing is that?! He'll be doing them every day on his YouTube channel 9am Monday - Friday.

Tune into Joe's PE class on the Body Coach's YouTube channel

Karen Hauer and David Webb

The Strictly Come Dancing pro and her boyfriend David Webb spent the weekend doing dance-offs, baking and reading sessions on Instagram. What's more, fellow Strictly star Oti Mabuse joined in on the fun! Karen and partner David have also created the most incredible daily workout for HELLO! - suitable for kids and over 70s alike. It's so important to keep active and positive - and we can't thank them enough for the work they're doing to support us all.

Davina McCall

Lovable TV and fitness star Davina McCall has given away free 30-day membership to her online gym - 'Own Your Goals Davina'. She said: "I want everyone to be able to have access to the site. 100s of workouts, yoga, hiit Pilates, dance and wellbeing articles on everything you need to support you through this."

Visit ownyourgoalsdavina.com for more information.

Ashley Banjo

Diversity's digital dance studio has been given completely free until the beginning of May. "I hope this will bring some of you a bit of extra happiness whenever you might need it," Ashley said in a message of support on Instagram.

Visit 20dv.co.uk for more information.

Louise Thompson

Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson has given a 'self-isolation workout' on her Instagram feed along with her husband-to-be, Ryan. "Self-isolating doesn't need to compromise your fitness levels," she said on an Instagram post as she used pints of milk as weights.

Visit livelikelouise.com for more information.

Chris Hemsworth

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, who's based in Australia, has offered six weeks of his health and fitness program Centr Fit for FREE. You just have to sign up to Centr's website by 31 March and you'll get access to hundreds of workouts and recipe ideas on the app.

Visit centr.com for more information.

Gabby Allen

Training app fiit allows you to virtually train - and compete - in live HITT classes with other people, however far away you are. No gym needed. You've got Fiit Master Trainers, including, Love Island's Gabby Allen, Adrienne Herbert, Chessie King and more. Right now, there's a 2-week free offer so get involved.

Visit fiit.tv for more information.

By the way, you can also follow Gabby on Instagram for more quick 'n' easy workouts, like this one with a pair of fluffy socks...

David Beckham

Well, it's not actually Becks, but it's Beckham-approved. It's common knowledge that the Beckham family are fans of Barry's Bootcamp - the lavish military-style fitness class favoured with models and celebrities. Right now the brand is hosting 20-minute bodyweight workouts live on Instagram for free.

Visit barrysuk on Instagram for more information.