Celebrity homeschool! Joe Wicks, Myleene Klass and more stars teaching free online classes for kids

Now we're all isolated at home avoiding coronavirus, parents around the UK are doing the ultimate juggle: work, homeschool and housework (group cry for help). Mums and dads are on the lookout for handy learning resources to both educate and entertain their children, and thanks to a bunch of super-kind celebrities offering up their individual expertise, there are plenty of exciting online lessons to keep kids busy. We've found classes in different subjects running from 9am to 5pm each day, meaning, in theory, celebs could teach your kids all day long! Not that we're suggesting this, but the classes are great to dip in and out of. Choose from the following…

9am: PE with Joe Wicks

The Body Coach Joe Wicks is getting the nation's children moving every morning with his easy-to-follow at-home workouts. The class is hugely popular and your kids will love joining in with all the star jumps and squats – he does shout outs too! Visit youtube.com

10am: Music with Myleene Klass

The multi-talented Myleene is ready to teach your children all about music on her YouTube page at 10am on Mondays and Fridays and she's even doing lullabies for little ones at 6.30pm on Wednesdays. Myleene says no instruments are needed and it's absolutely free. Visit youtube.com

11am: English with David Walliams

Children adore David Walliams' funny books and now they can hear the author read extracts from his stories every day at 11am. Sounds like the perfect snack-time chill out activity to us. Visit worldofdavidwalliams.com/elevenses/

1.30pm: Dance with Darcey Bussell

Former prima ballerina and Strictly judge Darcey has the kids' daily dance workout sorted with her DDMIX schools team routine at 1.30pm. Head to the DDMIX Facebook page for fun energetic routines. Visit facebook.com/diversedancemix/

3pm (or any time): Maths with Carol Vorderman

We're loving this! Former Countdown mathematician Carol has her own educational website teaching children maths called The Maths Factor, and the site has given users free access during the coronavirus school closure period (normally £2 a week). Sign up for the tutorials. Visit themathsfactor.com/

4pm: History with Dan Snow

From Friday 27 March, The History Guy Dan Snow is doing his first History Hit Live with Timeline on YouTube in a daily homeschooling series. Perfect for those inquisitive young minds. Visit youtube.com

4pm: Ben Fogle's Adventure Class

Join Ben Fogle each day at 4pm for an Instagram Live on a range of fascinated topics about the planet. His latest lesson was all about the ocean, focusing on the Atlantic Row and covering the great sailors and the Vendee Globe. Visit instagram.com