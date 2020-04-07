David Beckham reveals secret to keeping his mind and body healthy during lockdown The husband of Victoria Beckham has found a way to cope with self-isolation

David Beckham has been keeping all his followers updated so far on how his famous family are coping with the COVID-19 lockdown. The former footballer has even revealed some impressive skills in the kitchen, often whipping up some delicious-looking food. But there is one thing he has found that has really helped keep him feeling strong, both mentally and physically – running. The dad-of-four shared a video to his Instagram on Tuesday where he can be seen jogging along the picturesque countryside lanes around his Cotswolds home.

In the clip, David says to the camera: "First day back doing a little bit... always nice to keep fit during a difficult time like this... doing something important for the body and mind for everything and everyone around you... so enjoy!" He also captioned the video: "I have been staying home like all of you trying to keep busy with my family. We are so lucky in the UK to be able to leave our homes to exercise. Running helps me keep my mind and body healthy at times like these. Legs will be sore tomorrow but feels good. #StaySafe #StayStrong #WorldHealthDay."

David and his wife Victoria moved their children Harper, eight, Cruz, 15, and Romeo, 17, to their Cotswolds home shortly after they returned from a trip to Miami and before the coronavirus lockdown. The family flew out to support David and watch his team, Inter Miami CF's first game - but it was of course cancelled amid health concerns.

The dad-of-four wrote at the time: "It's times like these when we are reminded of the things that are truly important in life. Our health, our loved ones and looking after those that need support in our communities. In these moments, sport takes a back seat. We must all listen to expert advice and do the right thing. Stay safe and look out for yourselves and your families x."

