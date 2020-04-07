Victoria Beckham has shared a video of her eight-year-old daughter Harper's exercise routine, and it involves a lot of bouncing! Taking to Instagram, the doting mum shared a clip of Harper jumping from side to side on a small trampoline, and could be heard telling her daughter: "Now face me. Bounce, bounce. Now do star bounces." The fashion designer also added the caption: "Harper and mummy doing their daily exercise."

The Spice Girls star is currently residing in her Cotswolds home with husband David Beckham and their three youngest children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The couple's eldest son Brooklyn is in lockdown in the US with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

While in isolation, Victoria has shared a few sweet videos of Harper, revealing that she's keeping busy not only by exercising, but also cooking and drawing. Just last month, Victoria shared an impressive and colourful photo Harper had drawn of a tree, titled: "Nature."

Harper in dad David's football sweater

But it's not just proud mum Victoria who's been keeping fans updated on Harper during the coronavirus pandemic; dad David has also shared many photos and videos of his daughter, most recently on Tuesday when he uploaded a photograph of his eight-year-old wearing his favourite Inter Miami FC hoody! The inspirational jumper bears the slogan 'freedom to dream', which was the perfect positive message to share with his followers, we reckon. Sharing the snap to his Instagram Story, he wrote: "@Harper Seven @intermiamicf… Stay safe Miami."

The family returned from their last trip to Miami just before the UK's coronavirus lockdown, with the clan flying out to support David and watch the team's first game, which ended up being cancelled amid health concerns. The superstar footballer wrote at the time: "It's times like these when we are reminded of the things that are truly important in life. Our health, our loved ones and looking after those that need support in our communities. In these moments, sport takes a back seat. We must all listen to expert advice and do the right thing. Stay safe and look out for yourselves and your families."