Victoria Beckham just tie-dyed her £95 designer T-shirts – and the results are impressive Harper and Cruz joined in too!

Victoria Beckham is keeping us inspired with plenty of ways to stay busy during isolation - and next up is an easy way to "spice up" your favourite basic T-shirts! The fashion designer showed that she's not afraid to embrace some bold new colour combinations by having a go at tie-dying her famous slouchy tees – with children Harper and Cruz joining in, too. "Spicing up my VB white tee," she wrote on her Instagram Story, as they twirled the white cotton top into a circle, ready to add the dye.

Victoria detailed her tie-dye attempts on her Instagram Stories

The brood used blue, pink, green and yellow dyes to get creative with the £95 T-shirts, of which Mrs Beckham added: "Strong fashion statement going on here!" Sadly, we didn't get to see the star model her new designs, but we're holding out hope that she'll style them up with her favourite jeans once dry!

WATCH: Victoria's style over the years

Victoria famously loves her statement T-shirts, and also sells a number of fun slogan versions of the flattering slouchy designs. In January, she launched one that reads: 'I love vacations, weekends and Fridays,' and other classics include the 'Yes, it's me' tee and her tongue-in-cheek 'Smile' top – which is currently reduced to £58 in the sale!

Victoria's 'Smile' tee, £58, Flannels

The Beckhams made sure to keep busy over the weekend, and Victoria even gave sons Romeo and Cruz cool hair transformations, dying Cruz's hair a fun pastel pink and giving Romeo, 17, an undercut.

They aren't the only members of the family to undergo a hair change while cooped up indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, though - on Friday, dad David revealed that he had shaved all of his hair off! "Just had to be done," he captioned a photo showing off his buzzcut. Who's next? Perhaps we'll see Victoria return to her iconic 'posh bob'?

