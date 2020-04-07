These at-home tricks could help ease headaches Working from home can be stressful, but these remedies could ease your tension

Working from home isn’t an ideal situation for many, but if coronavirus means you’re staring at a screen all day you may be suffering from more headaches than usual. The COVID-19 crisis has, understandably, increased our worry about symptoms, but there are some at-home remedies you could try if you’re not concerned about other symptoms.

Invest in blue light glasses

Doctor Aragona Giuseppe, GP and medical advisor at Prescription Doctor, says staring at a computer could be the culprit. “One thing you can do which may help prevent these types of screen-related headaches are to invest in blue light blocking glasses,” Dr Aragona explains.”Blue light is the harmful light transmitted from screens such as a computer, phone and iPad and if used excessively it can cause headaches and eye issues.

“Blue light blocking glasses have filters in their lenses that will either block or absorb blue light as well as UV light from getting through. If you wear these glasses whilst watching a screen, predominantly at night or in a dimly lit room, they can help reduce your exposure to blue light waves.”

Blue light glasses, £244, Silhouette

Glasses, £40, Quay Australia

Take breaks and exercise

“You should also be ensuring that you take regular breaks from work like you would normally, such as taking a full hour at lunch and regular breaks to walk and stretch and have a break from the screen,” Dr Aragona adds.

Drink water and eat healthily

There are simple ath-ome remedies you could also try. “Ensure you are eating a nutritious diet as well as drinking enough water each day to stay hydrated; eight glasses a day is recommended,” says Dr Aragona. Sadly, it could be time to ditch that coffee habit!

Switch up your sleeping schedule

A good night’s sleep could also help - aim for 8 hours every night. For a peaceful night, fall asleep in complete darkness and try not to use your phone for an hour before bed in order to help you relax.

Applying a hot or cold (depending on your preference) compress to the back of the neck or forehead can relax tension and ease vasoconstriction.

Water bottle, £10.99, Amazon

Eye mask, £9.99, Amazon

Tiger balm, £10, Amazon

If your headaches continue for a number of days and you’re suffering from other symptoms, call 111 to speak to NHS staff.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.