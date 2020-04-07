The Beckham family have been sharing plenty of updates from their self-isolation at their home in the Cotswolds, and on Monday proud dad David shared another sweet photograph of his daughter Harper - wearing his favourite Inter Miami FC hoody! The inspirational jumper bears the slogan 'freedom to dream', which was the perfect positive message to share with his followers, we reckon. Sharing the snap to his Instagram Story, he wrote: "@Harper Seven @intermiamicf… Stay safe Miami."

David has been pictured wearing the top during his visits to his beloved club - though we're not sure if Harper has simply borrowed his or if she has a mini-me version! Either way, it's pretty adorable. The family returned from their last trip to Miami just before the UK's coronavirus lockdown, with the clan flying out to support David and watch the team's first game - but it was of course cancelled amid health concerns.

The dad-of-four wrote at the time: "It's times like these when we are reminded of the things that are truly important in life. Our health, our loved ones and looking after those that need support in our communities. In these moments, sport takes a back seat. We must all listen to expert advice and do the right thing. Stay safe and look out for yourselves and your families x."

Since then, Victoria, David and their children have been busy keeping spirits up by sharing hilarious snippets of their at-home life in isolation - from cooking calamities and DIY haircuts to tie-dying Victoria's beloved designer t-shirts. The fashion designer even posted video clips from their gorgeous at-home cinema, where eight-year-old Harper happily played the part of usher handing out snacks for everyone. We might be missing VB's usual fashion posts, but the Beckhams are certainly cheering us up with their daily updates…

