Bradley Walsh shared that he has gained weight during lockdown in a candid interview on This Morning on Wednesday. Appearing live from his home in Essex, the host of The Chase was greeted by the sight of Holly and Phil in birthday hats, in honour of his 60th birthday on Thursday. The generous stars showed the presenter a hamper of Wine Gums, his favourite sweet, and told him that they would be sending it to him as a gift.

WATCH: Bradley and son Barney talk about their epic rapids trip

But Bradley responded with a touch of hesitation as he revealed he's put on a stone since lockdown began at the end of March. The Law and Order UK actor said: "Next time you see me in real life, I’ve actually put a stone on. I hope someone comes up with some tips… I’m the heaviest I’ve ever been. I actually need to lose some weight a bit lively, I really do." Gesturing to the hamper full of sweets, Holly joked: "Well, these will help!"

The star turns 60 this week

Bradley's appearance on This Morning was partly to promote an ITV tribute to the popular performer, which will air on Wednesday at 9 pm. He explained: "It was only yesterday it seemed like I had my 50th birthday and then all of a sudden this thing’s happening on telly, I feel quite humbled and emotional. I didn't realise it was going to happen." Holly teased the star again, chiming in: "Your birthday? You've had 60 years to get ready for it, Brad!"

The star has had a long career in television, although he started out as a professional footballer for Brentford. When an ankle injury put paid to that dream, he pivoted to entertainment, hosting The National Lottery, The Chase and its spin-off show, Beat the Chasers. He's also acted in Doctor Who and Coronation Street and starred in documentary series Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, which saw him road trip across the USA with his 21-year-old son Barney.

