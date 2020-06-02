Piers Morgan is starting to feel the effects of over-indulging during lockdown. The Good Morning Britain host revealed on Tuesday that his extravagant takeaways are starting to catch up with his waistline. "I have put on a bit of weight in lockdown," he told co-host Susanna Reid. "They call it the Covid 10," she joked in response. Piers then suggested his extra bloat is due to his wife Celia Walden being a bad influence on his eating habits. He continued: "I wait all afternoon, and I get to about 6 o'clock, and my wife goes 'shall we have a Chinese, or get the wine out.'"

The 55-year-old certainly hasn't been depriving himself in lockdown, enjoying a range of cuisines from around the word. Over the weekend, Piers tucked into the biggest Indian takeaway we've ever seen! Captioning the post, he wrote: "About to enjoy a fabulous #BigCurryNightIn courtesy @bombaybrasseriesw7. Support your favourite restaurants and order a takeaway this weekend to help local communities and families whose businesses have been severely impacted by Covid-19." Piers has also enjoyed dining on fine French cheese, burgers and plenty of wine.

Piers and his wife are currently self-isolating at their townhouse in west London, having decided to move there with their daughter Elise before lockdown. The presenter explained his decision in April, revealing that he had lent his Surrey home to his parents.

"I’m in London with no pool, and a very small garden," he told a fan that challenged him on Twitter. "I've lent my LA home to a friend who had a very small one. And my parents are self-isolating at our Sussex home. Hope this helps with your concerns, which have nothing to do with someone's ability to observe simple rules."

Piers has lived in his five-bedroom Grade II listed Kensington home since 2009, when the former Britain's Got Talent judge bought the property from his father-in-law George Walden for £4million. The gorgeous townhouse has a private balcony, a garden and many more gorgeous features that he regularly shows off on Instagram.

