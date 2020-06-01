The best neighbour-friendly home workouts to do in a flat You'll never have to apologise again

Be it a desire to torch fat, burn calories, or simply to stimulate endorphins, most home workout aficionados will punt for high-impact exercises such as burpees and jumping lunges, but there's one looming problem for anyone working out in a flat during the coronavirus pandemic: neighbours. Not least for creating the effect of an earthquake but for the noise of a herd of elephants, it’s only fair that we adapt our daily sweat-fest for something more considerate, and these workouts have all nailed a quiet yet effective approach.

Best neighbour-friendly yoga home workout

Jaime Hepburn

Jaime Hepburn offers weekly yoga classes on a donation basis via virtual platform Zoom, and her power yoga session is guaranteed to increase your heart rate without affecting your neighbour's. They run at 6.15pm on Mondays and 4.30pm on Fridays, with modifications for all levels and challenges for more seasoned yogis.

Best neighbour-friendly strength home workout

FIIT

FIIT is the top-rated fitness app in the UK, and it offers a choice of 219 low-impact classes that avoid jumping of all kinds. They're hosted by some of the nation's most revered personal trainers who have a knack for motivating you to go harder and faster, resulting in a workout that puts high-impact to shame.

Best neighbour-friendly cardio home workout

Pamela Reif

Pamela Reif has been taking the YouTube world by storm since going into lockdown, and recently released a new 10-minute silent cardio workout. The video is labelled with the name of each exercise and a countdown so you can see how long you have left of each set, while Pamela also shares her playlist in the comments for anyone who wants to listen along.

Best neighbour-friendly low-impact home workout

Fly LDN

Fly LDN is an exclusively low-impact studio and its live stream offering during lockdown is an extension of its in-person classes. The brand is hosting three daily Instagram lives at 8am, 12.30pm and 5.45pm, with a choice between barre, pilates and yoga – all of which have been tailored with moves to isolate muscles that'll be screaming by the end of each session.

Best neighbour-friendly barre home workout

Psycle

Psycle London's home workout offering runs the gamut from crossfit to yoga, but it's its barre classes that steal the show. Try trainers Maria or Rod's lessons if you're prepared to feel the burn, and with expert guidance, you'll wake up parts of the body you never even knew existed, while the moves are so small your neighbours will never even know you exercised.

