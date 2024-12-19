Inside Bradley Walsh's relationship with lookalike children – details and sweet photos

Bradley Walsh is endlessly entertaining on shows like The Chase and Gladiators with his quick wit and iconic responses to when things go wrong.

But away from the cameras, the popular presenter is a father of two children, son Barney, who he has teamed up with on shows including Breaking Dad and Gladiators, and daughter, Hayley, who has less of a public persona. Although Hayley doesn't appear on-screen, she still has an incredible bond with her father.

Meet Bradley's children below, and see the sweetest photos of them as a family…

Barney Walsh

Barney, 27, is Bradley's son with wife Donna Derby, and he has followed his father into the world of show business with credits in both acting and presenting.

Bradley rose to national prominence in 2019 when he started presenting Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad alongside his father. The series is a coming-of-age road trip and sees Bradley and Barney traversing the world in an RV undertaking challenges along the way, including centrifuge training and rallying in the snow.

© Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Barney has appeared on TV alongside his dad

Following this, Barney landed a recurring role on The Larkins as PC Harness and in 2023 he joined the cast of Casualty, playing Cameron Mickelthwaite. The star has also teamed up with his dad for a second series, with the duo presenting the reboot of Gladiators with each other.

Speaking of their bond on This Morning, Bradley explained: "He has always been my son, and you always take care of them. But then all of a sudden he becomes your equal and a work colleague, and a mate, and someone you respect.

© BBC STUDIOS Barney now has a role on Casualty

"Now I look up to him. Barney, bless him, was directing me on some of the things 'Dad don't worry about this, you need to be thinking about this', and actually producing me."

Barney is currently in a relationship with Stephanie Del Valle Diaz, a model who was crowned Miss World 2016, with the couple believed to have met at the contest a year after Stephanie's win. The couple often keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but they did make a glam appearance on the red carpet back in 2019.

Hayley Walsh

Hayley, 42, is Bradley's daughter from his previous relationship with Debby Parker. Hayley currently lives in Hertfordshire with her husband, Tom, and son, Dax, whom she welcomed in 2021.

Bradley loves his role as a grandfather and joked to Saga Magazine: "I'm going to be a brilliant grandfather because I've got this trick. When the baby grows into a toddler, make sure you spend plenty of time with them, feeding them ice cream and Coca-Cola, and then give them back at just the right time and say to your children, 'There you are, that's what you were like.'"

© Instagram Hayley is a qualified reflexologist

Although her father and younger half-brother have both entered the world of entertainment, Hayley prefers to live a quieter life and she works as a reflexologist, a massage therapist who promotes relaxation through applying pressure to certain body parts like the ears or feet.

Hayley and Barney clearly get along very well, despite their 15-year age gap. Hayley has previously posted snaps of her younger brother on Instagram and sent him a sweet 21st birthday message back in 2018, writing: "Happy 21st Barns!!! Hope you're having a blast in China, you deserve it all and more, we are all so proud of you xx Love you mate."

See some sweet family moments below...

1/ 6 © Getty Images Young Barney Barney looked so young in this sweet photo when the youngster joined his parents to the premiere of Ice Age 2: The Meltdown. Barney sported a blonde mop and was clearly excited for the film, holding a book about it.



2/ 6 © Instagram Breaking Dad Bradley and Barney's series has taken them all over the world and see the pair do incredible things, including the moment that Barney drove a tank in the United States. The father-and-son duo posed on the behemoth while Bradley questioned how his son was allowed to drive the vehicle, but not an RV.



3/ 6 © Instagram All together This sweet snap features the trio hanging out together while enjoying a family holiday.



4/ 6 A Walsh family Christmas Bradley had the whole family over for Christmas when the photo was posted. The doting dad sidled up next to his daughter, while his son and wife stood to their side.



5/ 6 © NurPhoto via Getty Images Family bond Barney showed off his close bond with his father when they hit the red carpet in 2019, with the star making a bunny-ears gesture behind his father as they posed for photos.

