Gorka Marquez, Oti Mabuse and Karen Hauer have incredible Strictly reunion – to train together

Gorka Marquez, Oti Mabuse and Karen Hauer had an incredible Strictly reunion on Saturday afternoon – to train together via Zoom.

The Spanish dancer shared several videos with fans, and explained: "Saturday session going down and guess who is training with me today? There is Karen, and Oti is somewhere there," he said pointing to Oti's Zoom window. He later added: "Second workout complete, Karen and Oti are finishing now. There you go, 100 metres and it's the last five, come on girls, come on, that's it! Push, nice work!"

The trio worked out together on Saturday

Following the end of their intense cardio workout, the dad-of-one said: "Strictly workout on Saturdays," as he flexed his arm muscle.

Gorka and Karen are very good friends. Before the coronavirus lockdown, the duo had just started touring together with their new show Firedance but after a few weeks, the duo were forced to postpone because of the pandemic.

"To our amazing fans and specifically those who have purchased tickets to the performance of Firedance. It is with regret that due to the escalating situation with regard to coronavirus in the UK and the subsequent venue closures, the upcoming Karen & Gorka: Firedance performances due to take place will not be going ahead as planned.

"We are gutted as we have had the most amazing time performing for you all on tour however health and safety must come first," Gorka wrote on his Instagram in late March.

Oti Mabuse recently announced her first solo tour

Thankfully for fans, it seems the duo are ready to announce new dates for their show as on Saturday they hinted that "exciting news" were coming "soon".

As for Oti, the dancer recently announced that her first every tour, I AM HERE, will be coming to stages across the country in 2021.

"A dream come true! I'm so excited to announce my first ever tour I AM HERE is coming in 2021. It's been an amazing journey to this point and I can't wait to share it with you and you enjoy it. Tickets on sale tomorrow at 10am via www.otimabuse.com #IamHere link in bio," she told fans.