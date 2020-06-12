Strictly Come Dancing winner Oti Mabuse shares exciting news: 'It's like a dream come true' Oti will perform 50 shows across the UK

What a month it has been for Oti Mabuse! Fresh from landing a new TV gig, the Strictly Come Dancing champion has shared another exciting announcement with her fans; she is embarking on her own solo tour in 2021.

The I AM HERE tour will be a first for Oti, as she will perform 50 shows across the UK for the first time, and understandably she says it is "a dream come true". The shows will be a celebration of the influences and inspirations that took Oti on a journey from growing up in South Africa to following her dream, culminating in being crowned Strictly winner with Kelvin Fletcher in December 2019.

"It's like a dream come true to be announcing my first ever tour! Performing on stage is something I feel so passionately about, and I can’t wait to get out on the road and share my story with you all," Oti said as she shared the news with her fans.

The tour will begin on 16 April 2021 and cover all corners of the UK, before finishing at the London Coliseum in June. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday via Oti's official website.

The announcement comes after Oti was recently announced as the new presenter for hit CBeebies show Boogie Beebies. The series has been filmed from the dancer's living room during the coronavirus lockdown, and will see her teach a new dance every day.

Oti Mabuse has announced her new tour, I AM HERE

While she will be excited to have two new career ventures lined up, Oti was disappointed to learn in April that The Greatest Dancer had been axed after just two series. The professional dancer had acted as a coach on the show alongside Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and Todrick Hall, while Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo co-presented the primetime show – and Oti had won both series of the show with her acts.

"Whilst there are no plans for a further series of The Greatest Dancer, we are proud of the show and would like to thank everyone involved in bringing so many memorable moments to BBC One," a BBC spokesperson confirmed at the time.

