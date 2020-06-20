Rebecca Adlington delights fans with gorgeous rare photo of her mum and sisters The Olympic swimmer looks like her twin!

The apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree with Rebecca Adlington and her mum Kay – they almost look like twins! The Olympic swimmer paid a sweet tribute to her beloved mother on Saturday in honour of her 60th birthday.

Sharing a gorgeous photo of the pair sat at a table in a kitchen, the family resemblance is clear to see. Captioning the image, Rebecca wrote: "Happy 60th birthday to my gorgeous mother!!!! She’s my rock, my role model, my inspiration. She’s a real life superwoman. I love you mum xxx."

MORE: Rebecca reveals her 5 wellness secrets for coping with lockdown

Happy Birthday Kay Adlington!

Rebecca shared another photo that shows all three of the Adlington daughters – and if you thought it was just her who looks like her mum, wait until you see them!

The sweet family moment sees Rebecca, her mum, and two older sisters Chloe and Laura enjoying a giggle as they affectionately look at each other instead of the camera.

The resemblance is strong!

Needless to say, fans loved the rare glimpse into Rebecca's family life, with one commenting: "I can see where you get the gorgeous thing from." Another wrote: "Aww such a lovely photo of you two! Happy 60th Birthday Kay." While others simply wished Kay many happy returns.

Thanking Rebecca's fans for their kind wishes, Kay even commented, writing: "Thanks guys having a super relaxed day being spoilt rotten."

DISCOVER: Rochelle Humes' nursery is incredible - and you won't believe how easy it is to recreate

Rebecca and her daughter Summer

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old spoke to HELLO! about spending quality time with her daughter Summer, five, and revealed co-parenting with her ex-husband, Harry Needs, has been working wonderfully.

Discussing how they have managed to make things work, Rebecca said: "She goes to Harry's for three days, she comes to mine for three days. We have co-parented really well and found our routine. She gets the best of both worlds!"

Harry and Rebecca welcomed their daughter in June 2015, nine months after tying the knot, before parting ways in 2016. The mum-of-one now lives with her partner Andrew Parsons.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.