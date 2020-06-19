Yoga lovers, rejoice! We've tracked down Vogue Williams's personalised rainbow yoga mat Now, this personalised yoga mat might convince us to do more exercise…

In case you didn't know, Sunday 21 June is International Yoga Day and we know one celebrity who'll be practising her best downward dog over the weekend - Vogue Williams. The 34-year-old, who is married to Spencer Matthews, has been sharing her exercise regime with her Instagram followers along with her PT Dalton Wong, and fans have been loving joining in on their home workouts. But do you know what else her fans are loving? Her incredible yoga mat.

Personalised yoga mat, £79, Willow of London

Beyond the stretches and resistance bands training, you might have seen a rainbow-striped yoga mat which is personalised with Vogue's initials - it's the perfect cheerful accessory to her home workouts. The pregnant model's Instagram fans have been loving her mat, and if you too are desperate to get your hands on one, we've tracked it down and it's from Willow of London.

There are other designs on the site - including a monochrome black and white version if your interiors are more streamline. You can also opt where you want the personalisation, and which font.

Another celebrity fan is Rosie Fortescue. The Made in Chelsea star/jewellery designer is a fan of colourful accessories, and her bespoke lilac Willow of London yoga mat looked perfect as she shared a photo on her Instagram account.

Lilac yoga mat, £79, Willow of London

If you're a fan of personalisation, Willow of London also stocks phone cases, pop grips for your phone, tablet cases, and luggage. You can even buy a personalised case for your Apple AirPods.

