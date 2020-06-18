Rebecca Adlington makes surprising revelation about co-parenting with ex Harry Needs in lockdown The Olympian's daughter is her total mini-me!

Rebecca Adlington has shared an adorable insight into her lockdown family life with HELLO!. The former Olympic swimmer, 31, chatted about spending quality time with her daughter Summer, five, and revealed co-parenting with her ex-husband, Harry Needs, has been working wonderfully.

The pair are committed to raising Summer together – and are proof that exes can remain great friends. They even threw her a unicorn-themed birthday party last week, which looked incredible!

Rebecca has been loving lockdown life with daughter Summer

Discussing how they have managed to make things work, Rebecca said: "She goes to Harry's for three days, she comes to mine for three days. We have co-parented really well and found our routine. She gets the best of both worlds!"

Rebecca, who lives with her partner Andrew Parsons, has loved home-schooling her little girl and getting to spend more time all together as a family.

She explained: "I do feel really bad because Summer is the only child, it is difficult when there are no other children. Leaving school was really hard and emotional; she's only in reception and she loves going. But she's soon adapted to it. She's loved this time, spending quality time with mummy and daddy.

She revealed co-parenting during lockdown has been "the best of both worlds"

"Normally we're such in a rush, we pick her up from school, take her to tennis or swimming, for the first time she's spent real quality time with us. We're not going anywhere, we just sit and chat and laugh or just dance, snuggle. We used to do bits of that at the weekend, but this is quality time."

Harry and Rebecca welcomed their daughter in June 2015, nine months after tying the knot, before parting ways in 2016.

Rebecca also confessed that daughter Summer, five, is missing swimming – and it's the cutest story.

The sports icon, who has founded Becky's SwimStars to encourage kids to get into swimming, couldn't be prouder that Summer is taking after her, but she admitted feeling heartbroken when her daughter lamented being unable to visit the pool in lockdown.

Rebecca and Summer live with her partner Andrew Parsons

Rebecca recalled: "She didn't mention swimming for ages, like two months. Then out of nowhere she said, 'I really miss going swimming and I really miss [her teacher] Gemma'. I tried to explain to her that swimming pools aren't open because of the virus, but she was like, 'Mummy, can we go on holiday because I can swim in the pool there!' Bless her!"

"Summer misses tennis too, we've been able to play bits in the park - but with swimming the paddling pool just isn't the same!", she laughed.

