She shared the heartbreaking news that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time over the weekend – and now, Jacquie Beltrao has posted an emotional update on her chemotherapy treatment.

The Sky News sports presenter took to Twitter on Monday night to reveal that she was about to undergo chemo again after she was told she has stage three breast cancer.

Jacquie Beltrao has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer

Sharing an old photo of herself from one of her first chemo sessions back in 2013 – the year she was first diagnosed – Jacquie asked fans for well wishes before she went back in for treatment on Tuesday morning.

The photo shows Jacquie with a black band around her neck and plasters placed across her chest. She captioned it: "This will be me again in the morning just before I put the cold cap on my head and before they hook me up to the chemo - wish me luck."

Needless to say, fans were quick to send messages of support, as were her celebrity pals. GMB's Ben Shephard wrote: "Sending tons of love Jacquie xxx." Gabby Logan said: "Good luck my lovely." And Andi Peters added: "Sending you love and prayers."

How to put on the cold cap - unattractive as the look is it does get you head down to -5 and protects the hair from the chemo 💉 🤞(thx @curlypaxo for the tutorial) I have been prescribed Lorazapan to help me relax during it as it gets very very cold ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ #chemo3 pic.twitter.com/1X2LhnY21Y — Jacquie Beltrao (@SkyJacquie) June 30, 2020

The Sky News sports presenter shared this video on Tuesday

The brave TV star later shared a video of herself putting on a cold cap, which can help prevent hair loss, a side effect of chemotherapy. Captioning the clip, she wrote: "How to put on the cold cap - unattractive as the look is, it does get you head down to -5 and protects the hair from the chemo (thx @curlypaxo for the tutorial) I have been prescribed Lorazapan to help me relax during it as it gets very very cold #chemo3."

Jacquie first had breast cancer in 2013, and last year, she marked her medical milestone of being five years cancer free with the holiday of a lifetime, which she shared with HELLO! Sadly, last week, she announced it had come back as stage three.

Posting a video on Twitter, she said: "During lockdown I took my own advice, did a check, found a tiny, tiny little lump just here. Had it checked out and biopsied straight away and turns out it's a grade three breast cancer. Much nastier than the first one I had."

She added: "For the last four weeks, myself and my family have been walking through a living nightmare, but I am where I am. I've got a great medical team around me, my amazing family and all the support of my friends and I've just got to get on with it. And I am."

