Ben Shephard shared a glimpse into his life during lockdown on Sunday, revealing how he and his son have been working out. The video, which the Good Morning Britain presenter uploaded to Instagram, showed the pair doing press-ups in their garden. They were following a workout video on an iPad, and so that both of them could see it, they had propped it up on what appeared to be a small animal carrying case! The unusual set-up clearly worked for them, though, as they were focused on their exercise routine, while occasionally casting glances at each other. "Come on son," Ben said at the end of the clip.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard works up a sweat in home gym

Last week, the Tipping Point host shared a video of himself and his son enjoying a run through the woods. It showed Ben's son running into the distance as the 45-year-old said: "Sunday, exercise, out and about, chasing the boy, clear your head." The star is a devoted dad to his two children, Jack, 14, and Sam, 12, who he shares with his wife Annie. The couple married in 2004 after nine years together and commemorated their 16th wedding anniversary last month with a quiet celebration at home.

MORE: Amanda Holden shares hilarious workout video you need to see to believe

The star is keeping up his exercise routine during lockdown

While Ben clearly likes to keep fit, even while self-isolating, he also enjoys a treat, as he proved on Thursday. He posted a series of videos to Instagram showing Annie making homemade salt and vinegar crisps, which she rustled up after the family ran out of the shop-bought variety. Firstly, the dad-of-two shared a video filmed in the kitchen, in which Annie could be seen laying out chopped potatoes on kitchen towels that were neatly laid out on the countertops.

RELATED: Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard works up a sweat in home gym

Ben said: "Major issue, we're out of crisps, so we're making some." He then asked his wife to explain what she had done so far, to which Annie replied: "Sliced them and put them in a bag of salt and vinegar and then left them for a few minutes. And we're drying them and then we're going to put oil on them." In the next video, Annie removed the potato slices from plastic bags where they had been soaking in oil and spaced them out on a baking tray. Ben joked: "Tell you what, Gary Lineker doesn't go to all this trouble, does he?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.