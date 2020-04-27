Good Morning Britain hosts Ben Shephard and Piers Morgan have expressed their sadness following the death of a beloved guest. Jack Reynolds, who appeared on the ITV news show after getting his first ever tattoo aged 104, died at the age of 108 on Saturday. Following the sad news, Ben tweeted: "If there was ever a person that embodied the spirit of living every moment to the max it was Jack. It was a privilege to share his energy, smile and spirit with nation. Katy you helped him share that story wonderfully. Farewell Jack what a life lived!"

Jack appeared on the breakfast morning show on several occasions after breaking four world records. On Monday's show, Piers and his co-host Susanna Reid paid a moving tribute to "Britain's oldest daredevil". Piers told viewers: "He moved all of us, he inspired all of us, he was a great man." He added: "We send our very deepest condolences to all of Jack's family."

Jack Reynolds died at the age of 108 on Saturday

After his appearances on GMB, Jack landed a cameo in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks. GMB reporter Katy Rickitt also paid her respects, writing on Twitter: "I'm so sad to say that my lovely friend Jack Reynolds passed away yesterday at 108 years old. Jack broke 4 world records with @GMB. He got a tattoo, rode a rollercoaster, a zipwire and became a soap star. He was also one of the funniest and kindest people I've met. Sleep tight." After being inundated with messages, she added: What a wonderful bunch you are Jack would have been overwhelmed by all your love. Thank you xx. Dr Hilary tweeted: "Jack Reynolds was inspirational, a friend & living proof that age is no barrier to anything."

