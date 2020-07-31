Nicole Scherzinger shows off her incredibly toned physique in revealing holiday video Nicole is currently on holiday with her boyfriend, Thom Evans

Over the past few weeks, Nicole Scherzinger has been giving us major holiday-envy after posting several snaps from her romantic getaway with her boyfriend, Thom Evans. Regularly sharing updates from their travels, the Pussycat Dolls singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of herself dancing around in an ocean-blue bikini - and fans were completely blown away.

RELATED: Exclusive - Nicole Scherzinger's fitness secrets revealed as age-defying star turns 42

Nicole posted the video on Instagram

Showing off her incredibly toned physique, Nicole can be seen performing a dance routine while her boyfriend Thom takes a phone call in the background, completely unaware of what is going on behind him. Captioning the video, "When bae is super engaged," Nicole certainly had her fans laughing. Among her 4.5million followers, celebrity hairstylist Dimitri Giannetos commented: "Hahaha this is so MAJOR!!! YOUR BODY THOUGH." Meanwhile, Nicole's fans couldn't help but comment on her figure. "The body!!!! It's too good," wrote one. "Body goals," added another.

Both Nicole and her boyfriend Thom - who is a former Scottish international rugby player - are extremely passionate about fitness, and the pair have been known to post videos of their workouts across social media. In the past, they've completed at-home ab workouts, as well as performing dance routines on Tik Tok and Instagram. They even wind down together after working up a sweat, by taking part in meditation – talk about couple goals!

READ: Saira Khan shows off body transformation in new bikini photos

HELLO! was given a glimpse into the Don't Cha singer's exercise regime from Thom's trainer Glenn Higgins, who revealed that Nicole often turns up to their gym sessions.

Nicole and Thom regularly workout together

Glenn revealed: "It's always great having both Thom and Nicole in my studio. I regularly train Thom, but having them both train together is great fun.

"They both always turn up and give 100% and training together is perfect for them because they really push each other all the way."

"Our warm-ups usually involve some sort of dance routine so there's never a dull moment in our sessions," he explained.

MORE: Andrea McLean reveals clever daily exercise hack - and it doesn't require gym clothes