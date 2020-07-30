Andrea McLean reveals clever daily exercise hack - and it doesn't require gym clothes We need to try this!

Looking for a quick and easy morning exercise? Andrea McLean has revealed the clever trick she uses to keep fit on a daily basis - and she doesn't even need to wear gym gear!

The Loose Women star took to her Instagram Stories to share several videos of herself wearing a stunning floral dress with her hair tied into a low ponytail as she did her morning workout. "Can anyone else feel that?" she joked, looking around her room as her whole body shook.

Bursting into laughter, Andrea continued: "No, it's not an earthquake. This is how I start the day! It's a wobble board I bought years ago. I don't even know where it's from but it's a really good way of shaking me up in the morning."

When she panned the camera down to show her feet, Andrea appeared to be using a vibration board which aims to cause muscle contractions that improve muscle tone, coordination and balance. Although Andrea was simply standing on hers, they can also be used in conjunction with resistance bands and exercises such as squats and step-ups. So it could be the secret to the 50-year-old's toned figure!

If you're interested in trying Andrea's health hack, similar vibration boards are available to buy from Amazon for between £75 and £150, depending on the features you're looking for.

This is not the only exercise Andrea uses to keep fit; she also enjoys yoga, walking and even dancing on occasion. During the coronavirus lockdown, she explained: "Yoga is something I’ve practiced for years. And there’s a reason I say ‘practice’... I am not a supple person, so doing yoga doesn’t come naturally - I’m a stiff as a board! But I love it. I love how it makes me feel, in my head as well as my stretched body when I finish. You don’t need fancy equipment, just yourself. I like to burn some incense (sage is my favourite), close my eyes, and off I go."

Speaking of how it helped her during the lockdown, she continued: "It's good to challenge yourself, especially when our lives are so strange, as they are at the moment. So setting little goals, something to lean into, push gently against and keep gently pushing until you are where you want to be, is good for the soul. You don't have to knock it out the park every day."

Meanwhile, she celebrated National Fitness Day in 2018 with her personal trainer Sarah Maxwell by taking part in a ballet class to that eighties classic song Eye of the Tiger.

