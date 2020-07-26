After a week of sun-soaked holiday photos and stunning bikini snaps, Saira Khan's time at a health retreat in Portugal has come to an end - and her transformation over the course of just seven days is incredible!

The Loose Women star posted before-and-after bikini photos on Instagram that shows how her body has changed during her time at the Oasis resort at the Juice Master retreat. During her trip, Saira took part in yoga, running and other exercises and her daily diet consisted of four juices packed full of fruit and vegetables.

"Transformation is not always about the physical, it’s about the spiritual and what’s going on in the inside. This week was never about weight loss, it was just about escaping from 'noise' and finding myself again. The whole COVID atmosphere has brought out so much negativity, fear, suspicion and anger in people," she explained in the caption.

"This week I have fuelled my body with goodness, moved it with walks and stretching and listened to it with yoga and meditation. To some people, they will roll their eyes and say 'here she goes'. That’s fine. People will always ridicule and be negative - but I have learned this week that my strength is with me always, my energy protects and grounds me," Saira continued.

The Loose Women star revealed her transformation on Instagram

As well as gaining physical strength, the mother-of-two said the juice retreat also improved her mental health. She concluded: "In this photo what you can’t see is the amount of inner strength I have gained from this week. I feel like a different woman - stronger, fitter, healthier, happier. Ready to meet my hubby, kids and puppy. Time to look after them."

Andrea McLean was amongst the first to show support for her co-star, writing: "Amazing Saira, GOOD FOR YOU. You have to take care of yourself before you can take care of anyone else." Former Strictly Come Dancing star also commented: "I hear you sista," while a third fan added: "The inside is just as important as the outside. You are inspirational."

This comes shortly after Saira described her solo holiday as "selfish" after she left her husband Steve Hyde and their two children Zach and Amara at home to "recharge my mind and my body."

