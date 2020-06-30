Nicole Scherzinger is one lucky lady – boyfriend Thom Evans has whisked her off to Portugal to celebrate her 42nd birthday. Aside from having major holiday envy after the X Factor pair shared a slew of romantic snaps on Instagram, we can't believe how incredible Nicole looks in a bikini.

SEE MORE: Simon Cowell showcases slimmed-down frame in new photo

The Pussycat Dolls singer posed in the shallows, showing off her toned figure in a white two-piece as she cuddled up to rugby player Thom. After we picked our jaws up off the floor, we were left wondering – how does Nicole stay in such amazing shape?

Thom has whisked Nicole off to Portugal for her 42nd birthday

HELLO! was given a glimpse into the Don't Cha singer's exercise regime from Thom's trainer Glenn Higgins, who revealed that Nicole often turns up to their gym sessions. The couple love nothing more than to exercise together, and the competitiveness keeps them both motivated!

Glenn revealed: "It's always great having both Thom and Nicole in my studio. I regularly train Thom, but having them both train together is great fun.

DISCOVER: 15 of the best wellness apps as we head into summer

"They both always turn up and give 100% and training together is perfect for them because they really push each other all the way."

Nicole joins Thom in the gym with his trainer Glenn Higgins

But the real secret to amazing abs like Nicole? Having fun with it. Glenn – who has founded successful YouTube channel Get Kids Moving to help children exercise during lockdown – said Nicole is always keen to bring her dance background into training.

"Our warm-ups usually involve some sort of dance routine so there's never a dull moment in our sessions", he explained. We can tell – especially if the fun dance routines the pair have been posting on Instagram are anything to go by!

Nicole also has her own personal trainer based in Los Angeles, Paolo Mascitti, who shared an insight into her typical regime with Daily Mail Australia.

Nicole and Thom are a match made in fitness heaven

Revealing he mixes things up regularly to keep the "hardworking" singer motivated, Paolo explained that a session usually involves a HIIT workout (High Intensity Interval Training) targeting three key muscle groups – upper arms and abdominal muscles, glutes, and inner and outer thighs.

This could be plank to push-up movements, hip thrusts followed by side lunges. Phew!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.