The portable mobile phone UV light sanitiser kit that constantly sells out This sleek piece of tech kills 99.9% of the germs that live on your devices

In these times of coronavirus you’re no doubt mindful of regularly washing your hands, not touching your face and taking your hand sanitiser with you wherever you go. But do you clean your electronic devices? If you think about it, you’re probably touching your phone constantly throughout the day, then putting it down on surfaces, then in your handbag, and then pressing it to your face when you make a call. That’s a whole lot of opportunities for germs and bacteria to get spread around.

WATCH: The Casetify UV light sanitizer - everything you need to know

So what’s the solution? One way to banish those pesky germs from your tech is to invest in a UV light sanitiser. Step forward mobile phone accessories specialists Casetify – who have released a sleek portable kit that keeps selling out. Their UV Sanitiser lite is their newest model and it kills 99.9% of germs that live on devices by blasting them with mercury-free 360 ° UV lights. And the best thing is the process takes just six minutes.

UV sanitizer lite, £65, Casetify

You can order it in white now, but if you don’t mind waiting you can choose pink or black on pre-order.

The lite santiser fits perfectly into a handbag or backpack, but it you’re not bothered about taking it out and about, the brand also does a slightly more powerful and bigger version for £100 which is even faster – cleaning your devices in three minutes.

UV sanitizer, £100, Casetify

How does UV light kill germs?

Ok here’s the science bit. Ultraviolet (UV) light kills germs by destroying the molecular bonds that hold together the DNA of viruses and bacteria.

Why is UV light good for sanitising my mobile phone?

UV light is a good option for sanitising devices because it kills bacteria regardless of drug resistance and without toxic chemicals.

If you do want to add an extra level of protection between blasting your devices with UV light, you might want to invest in some isopropyl wipes for giving your phone etc a quick wipe down.

Alcohol wipes 70% isopropyl pack of 100, £9.99, Amazon

