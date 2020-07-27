Best clear face masks: Where to buy a transparent face covering for lip readers and showing off a smile Transparent face masks are important for the deaf community - so why aren't more available?

Face masks are a part of our daily life now, so there's a chance you'll own more than one. You might have a sporty one for the gym, a leopard print one for your going out wardrobe or a floral face mask for your summer BBQ, but do you own a transparent face mask that will help anyone who is hard of hearing? Probably not. Lipreading is a common technique used by people who have, or are developing, hearing loss. Also, as hearing deteriorates with age, many turn to lipreading for visual clues.

When fashion blogger Luke Christian, who also happens to be deaf, was a guest on BBC Radio 4, he spoke about face masks and how hard it is for the deaf community. "Since people now have to start wearing masks it’s made me feel a lot more anxious about going and about in public," he said. "Especially into shops because I just don’t know how I’m as a deaf person going to be able to understand people. Because I do rely on lip-reading, and facial expressions/facial movements play a big part in this as well. So if there’s big face masks covering half of people’s faces, then that is something that me personally, and lots of other deaf people, are really going to struggle with."

You might have a relative or a friend who's hard of hearing, or you might work in an industry that requires a smile, whatever the reason, scroll down for our pick of the best transparent clear face masks…

Clear face masks you can buy for lip reading

Black face mask with clear window, £6.59, Amazon

Floral Liberty pattern accessible clear face mask, £32.99, NotOnTheHighStreet

Breathable communicator mask with clear window, £12.26, Etsy

Confetti pattern clear face mask, £28.95, NotOnTheHighStreet

Transparent gingham face mask, £15.52, Etsy

Daisy pattern face mask, £9.99, Amazon

