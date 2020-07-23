Can I wear a face shield instead of a mask? Face visors for COVID-19 explained and where to get one Everything you need to know about face shields including the official rules and the level of protection against coronavirus

With non-medical face coverings becoming mandatory in shops and supermarkets in England from 24 July, face masks are all everyone is talking about right now. Most of us are familiar with the usual styles – face masks with filters, contoured masks with nose wires for glasses wearers and stylish masks for fashion fans to name but a few. But what about face shields? They seem like a possible alternative for people who find wearing traditional cloth masks uncomfortable, but are they a good idea? Here’s what you need to know…

Do the new face masks rules include visors and face shields?

In England, currently there is no official government guidance about whether a visor or face shield can be worn as an alternative to a traditional cloth face mask. A face covering is defined by the government as "something which safely covers the nose and mouth". They add: "You may also use a scarf, bandana, religious garment or hand-made cloth covering but these must securely fit round the side of the face."

In Scotland, however, the use of face visors is permitted as an alternative to a cloth face covering. “You may also use, if you prefer, a face visor but it must cover your nose and mouth completely,” explains the Scottish government website.

Why does my hairdresser wear a face shield?

In England, people who work in "close contact services" like hairdressers, spas, beauty salons, tattoo and photoshoot studios have been told to wear a face shield. According to the government website: "This should take the form of a clear visor that covers the face and provides a barrier between the wearer and the client from respiratory droplets caused by sneezing, coughing or speaking. Visors must fit the user and be worn properly. It should cover the forehead, extend below the chin, and wrap around the side of the face."

This is because in close contact service situations it's hard to maintain social distancing, as employees need to work in close proximity to their clients.

Will a face shield stop me from getting coronavirus?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, frontline health care workers have been using face shields in addition to surgical face masks as an extra barrier of protection. However, the Centre for Disease Control and Protection does not recommend them for normal everyday activities or as a substitute for cloth face covering.

If you do use a shield, according to the CDC, it's important to ensure whatever plastic barrier you use “should wrap around the sides of the wearer's face and extend below the chin”.

Since they cover your whole face from head to chin, it's true that a face shield makes it very hard for you to touch your face and accidentally transfer pathogens that way.

Where can I buy a face shield?

You can buy face shields online in a variety of sizes – including hood style ones for children that offer full 360 protection. Keep scrolling for the best options.

