Face mask storage cases and containers: why you need one and where to buy Looking for ways to store your face mask? We've got you covered

Face masks are such a big part of our 'new normal' now that you likely don’t leave home without one. Especially now that wearing non-medical face coverings is mandatory in shops and supermarkets and on public transport ion England and Scotland. Perhaps you keep your face mask in the bottom of your handbag to make sure you don’t forget it, or put it in there when you need to take it off when you’re out and about – but did you know that’s actually one of the biggest mistakes you can make when it comes to your face mask? You really need to be storing it safely in a face mask storage case of some kind.

How should I store my face mask?

If your face mask is floating around in your bag it could easily be contaminating everything in there. And you risk not only potentially spreading COVID-19 but also transferring germs and bacteria to your face when you put it back on which in turn could cause blemishes and skin problems.

Cleaning and laundry expert, Deyan Dimitrov, CEO of dry cleaning and laundry service Laundryheap, advised us: "If you take your mask off for whatever reason, make sure to store it properly until you get home to wash it. Leaving your mask loosely in your handbag could transfer germs to other items in your handbag and vice versa.

Where can I buy a face mask storage container?

There are several inexpensive cask mask storage cases that you can buy online, including ones you can get your name added to. Or you can even use sandwich bags to store them safely. For in the home, there are even nice personalised storage boxes on the market that have a very Mrs Hinch feel about them

Deyan adds: "Keep a small disposable bag inside your bag or pocket that you can keep the mask in until it’s time to wash it. If you take your mask off, don’t put it back on until after you’ve washed it."

Remember that medical experts, including John Hopkins Medicine, advise that you should ideally wash your mask after every use to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Masks can be effectively cleaned in the washing machine with your clothes – no need to wash them separately. But if you are looking to go the extra step, you can invest in a household steriliser which uses ultraviolet rays to kill bacteria, similar to many used in beauty salons to clean equipment.

