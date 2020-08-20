Kourtney Kardashian surprises fans by revealing diet isn’t as healthy as you think The reality TV star is a mum-of-three

Kourtney Kardashian prides herself on her extremely healthy, wholesome diet but it turns out even she cuts herself some slack, and when she does you won’t believe what she eats.

The Poosh founder, 41, stepped out of her comfort zone to discuss cheat days on her website, admitting sweet stuff is her vice.

"I cheat twice a day with a little something sweet after lunch and dinner," she revealed, before lifting the lid on her epic cheat days.

"When I did the keto diet, I was very strict six days a week and my cheat day was on Sundays. I’d go to the farmers market before church and get a matcha latte and chocolate croissant from Alfred’s, and then after church, I’d head to Soho House for their buffet (all-you-can-eat waffles with butter and syrup)."

As for her vacation diet? "On my recent trip to Turks, we had a handful of junky foods, like Double Stuf Oreos and Cheetos for all of us to snack on."

Kourtney looks after her body

The mum-of-three normally promotes her healthy diet and workout routine but has admitted she gained a little weight during the COVID-19 lockdown when she found it harder to stick to her plan.

At one point she posted a bikini photo to Instagram and a fan asked if she was pregnant. Kourtney simply replied: "I gained a few pounds over this quarantine time, and I love my body and I’m proud of my shape and I’m obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body."

She loves homemade cooking

Kourtney swears by the keto diet which she’ll intermittently follow for a month or two at a time.

"My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago when I did it for two months," she wrote on her lifestyle website. "In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet."

