Goldie Hawn looks sensational in swimsuit snapshot The star has been in a relationship with Kurt Russell for 37 years

Goddess indeed! Goldie Hawn is constantly defying her age and this sizzling swimsuit snap of her is no exception.

The 74-year-old loves entertaining her fans with her Instagram posts which showcase her bubbly personality and zest for life, and this time her daughter, Kate Hudson, felt she needed to highlight just how wonderful her mum is too.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star shared a photo from one of their pre-coronavirus holidays in Greece, and Goldie stole the show.

Wearing a black, one-piece swimsuit, she showed off her figure as she rode onboard a luxury boat.

With her partner of 37-years, Kurt Russell, 69, at the wheel, the Hollywood icon smiled broadly, taking in the stunning blue sky and blue waters.

Kate captioned the photo: "Goddess."

Goldie soaked up the sun on holiday

Goldie spent the COVID-19 lockdown in California where she shared social media posts inside her home in LA, including the gym where she works hard to keep in shape.

Her workout room is packed with equipment, from a stationary bike to a cross trainer, weights, and a mini trampoline, which she loves.

Goldie thrilled fans when she posted an enthusiastic dance session on the bouncy piece of gym equipment and captioned it: "My crazy @mindup mindful movement for today.

"Dance, jump and twirl like nobody’s watching. And thanks @dualipa for the best addition to my trampoline playlist!"

Goldie and Kurt have been together for 37 years

Goldie’s dedication to living a fun-loving lifestyle is applauded by not only her fans but her family too.

She’s a mum-of-three and a grandmother to six grandkids, who clearly adore her, and she feels the same about them.

The actress previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

