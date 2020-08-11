Kourtney Kardashian reveals secret spot inside stunning LA home The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stunned her fans with a photo

Kourtney Kardashian lives in Los Angeles with her three children Mason, Penelope and Reign. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star often shares glimpses of the property on social media, and a recent post has revealed a secret spot inside.

It features grey wooden floors, white walls and a reflective metal wall that has been scored to create a ripple effect as the light hits it. There are also huge windows, with two enormous plants in concrete grey pots with a selection of pebbles and stones inside each. Kourtney posed on the floor as she lent against the windowsill, and captioned the image, "You'll be amazed at what you attract when you start believing in what you deserve. [Camera emoji] By Mason."

The industrial design of the space, which seems to be in the hallway, is in keeping with the rest of Kourtney's home. Her kitchen features stainless steel worktops and splashback panels, with concrete flooring and dark grey cupboard doors with minimalist black handles.

Kourtney Kardashian's kitchen is designed with stainless steel features

Her guest bedroom has a similar aesthetic. It follows the same grey, black and white colour scheme, including a grey bed frame, carpets and window blinds, and has an industrial style light fitting with exposed wires and bulbs.

Kourtney's guest bedroom follows a muted colour scheme

Outside, Kourtney and the children have their own private pool, a basketball court and even a playhouse which was installed especially by the children's dad Scott Disick.

Kourtney previously welcomed Architectural Digest into the space, and explained that she wanted it to be a technology-free place for them to play and read, with some old books that she and her sister Kim used to enjoy when they were growing up.

"The kids wanted a TV and we were like, 'No'," she said. "There are books in there, and it's cute for playing games. The biggest thing is to use your imagination and have time to relax. It's a place to lounge and read books and play."

