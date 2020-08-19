Ben Shephard ensured he kept fit during the coronavirus lockdown by making use of his garden and home gym, but the Good Morning Britain presenter has wasted no time returning to the professionals as soon as his local Starks Fitness gym reopened. And his latest workout will leave you shocked!

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning, Ben shared a peek inside his gym session, which saw him dressed in red shorts and a grey T-shirt as he hung from a set of bars. He went on to lift his entire body up and over his head, before returning to a straight position, repeating the hanging crunch several times. We're not sure about you, but our bicep and ab muscles are screaming in pain just watching him!

WATCH: Ben Shepard works up a sweat in his home gym

The Tipping Point host captioned the video: "Starting the day on the bar with @s74arks @starksfitnessgym." Ben followed it up with more hanging plank exercises, joking: "No idea what these are but they hurt."

Ben shared a look inside his latest workout on Instagram

While we imagine Ben enjoyed getting back into a workout routine, he proved he doesn't need to be encouraged by a personal trainer to keep his motivation going – and with his home gym stocked with plenty of equipment, we can see why. The space looks as though it's situated in a converted garage, with exposed brick walls and high ceilings.

The GMB host could be seen hanging from bars at Starks Fitness gym

As for equipment, there's everything from a boxing ring and an assault bike, to jump boxes, a climbing wall, calisthenic rings and a selection of free weights and barbells. And Ben even installed an impressive wooden wall frame in the room that is giving us serious PE hall vibes!

The father-of-two has also spoken about wanting to slip on his dancing shoes on Strictly Come Dancing. Chatting to Andi Peters on Lorraine, Ben said: "Andi, I would love to do Strictly. As you know, I spent three years in university learning to dance, I have a degree in dance - it doesn't make me a good dancer, obviously." He continued: "But my wife really doesn't want me to do Strictly, I've spoken about it very publicly, but she's not interested in me having an affair."

