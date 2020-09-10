Gemma Atkinson stuns with before-and-after photos of dramatic body transformation The former Strictly star shared some health tips with her fans

Gemma Atkinson has shared an inspirational message with fans as she revealed a before-and-after look at her fitness journey over the past decade. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has been strength training for the past ten years, and said that while her physique has obviously changed, the biggest difference has been in the way she feels.

"Before and after I started strength training. Same happy me 10 years apart! I’ve always been happy in my own skin even though my shape has clearly changed in these pictures, I was happy in both," Gemma wrote.

"Obviously the physical difference is clear to see, I got me some biceps. But the main difference, the most important difference between them, you can’t see. Although I didn’t see it at the time, in the first picture I was far from healthy."

The mum-of-one continued: "I was tired a lot, eating a lot of fast food or skipping meals, regular nights out on Friday & Saturdays followed by the hangover and junk food Sundays, my skin was having regular breakouts, I was bloated a lot, wasn’t sleeping great and at the time, I just thought it was normal."

While Gemma said she wouldn't change those years, she soon realised that she felt much better after eating nutritious meals and exercising regularly.

"My skin is better, my sleep is better, I have more energy, I’m physically and mentally stronger which puts me in a great headspace to be the best mum and partner I can be," she said.

Gemma's message proved inspirational to many of her fans, who praised her for being a great role model. "Very inspiring," one wrote, while a second agreed: "You are inspiration to us all." A third commented: "You're such a great role model for young women."

The former Emmerdale actress is passionate about health and fitness, and recently defended her decision to work out in her home gym with her one-year-old daughter Mia around, saying: "I actually enjoy Mia watching me exercise. It’s fun and so many people have said to me children don’t really do what you say, they do what you do."

