Gemma Atkinson admits her body 'doesn't look like it did' before she had daughter Mia The former Strictly star shares Mia with boyfriend Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has opened up about her changing body since welcoming daughter Mia eight months ago. The former Strictly Come Dancing star admitted her figure is "different" now that she has become a mum in a candid interview with Women's Health. "My body doesn't look like it did before. It's changed after having a baby, but that made me more determined to do [the shoot] – my body is not better or worse, just different. Maybe it's important to show that to other women?... I was always straight up and down, like a surfboard, but now I've got a bit of a waist. When I put on high-waisted jeans, you can see I've got hips. I reckon I'm about three per cent J Lo now, so I'm happy with that."

Following Mia's birth in July, Gemma revealed that she had a very difficult birth and had to undergo an emergency C-section – which "floored" her. She added: "The C-section completely floored me; I couldn't brush my hair I was in so much pain. A caesarean goes through seven layers of fat, tissue and muscle, so it takes a long time to get better and, for me, it wasn't sensible to start exercising until around 15 weeks after Mia was born.

"Before, I would strength-train with Evil Steve [her personal trainer) twice a week, but I've only actually made it to see him three times in the past six months..." Gemma added: "Now I'm a mum, I can't really plan anything – I just go hour by hour."

Luckily for the former soap star, her boyfriend Gorka Marquez built a gym for her in their home. "Gorka knew how much my fitness meant to me, so he built a gym in our house," the 35-year-old said. "A big part of the battle for many people is getting to the gym in the first place, so knowing it’s only two seconds away makes it a lot easier. I often think, 'Why am I doing this when there’s a fridge and a comfy sofa next door?'" Gemma jokily added.

Gemma Atkinson shares Mia with Gorka Marquez

Fitness plays a huge part in Gemma's life, as she says it helps to give her "more patience" with her daughter and the ups and downs of motherhood. "Now, I love the way it puts me in a good mood – it gives me more enthusiasm and more patience for Mia, for myself, for everyone. But if you’re not feeling it, listen to your body and rest. I want each session to be 100 per cent, but it can’t be every single time."

