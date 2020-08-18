Gemma Atkinson jumps to defence of friend who's trolled for her physical appearance The former Strictly star addressed the trolls on Instagram

Gemma Atkinson has leapt to the defence of her friend Kate Lawler, after a photo of her pal that she posted on Instagram sparked some unkind comments from trolls. The picture showed radio presenter Kate modelling Gemma's fitness gear – a maroon two-piece consisting of a sports bra and leggings.

Gemma went on to say that Kate looked "ruddy fabulous" in her athleisure, but some followers disagreed, instead calling her "thin" and "unhealthy" among other words.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares impassioned message after trolls call her friend 'too thin'

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who is an advocate for exercise and healthy eating, was quick to stick up for her friend. Clearly angered by the messages, Gemma recorded a video, saying: "To all the women who've commented nasty, nasty comments on my post about one of my friends, how she looks physically – 'her arms are too skinny, she looks fake, she looks plastic, not a good look, she's too thin, she's underweight.'

"Shame, shame on all of you, you grown-up women, grown-up women commenting stuff like that before knowing anyone's background, before knowing anything about Kate, you're doing that. Shame on you, you should be embarrassed."

Gemma reposted her friend Kate's photo

Gemma concluded: "Ultimately that's what's wrong with society is people like you guys. Honestly, I'm keeping the comments on so everyone can see you, and see your page, and what pathetic keyboard warriors you are. I hope people who work with you see it. What an embarrassment you are."

Gemma's devoted fans were quick to react, commenting that Kate looks "gorgeous" and "beautiful" while also praising the mother-of-one for speaking out. Catherine Tyldesley replied: "She looks bloody gorgeous. Well done for outing the embarrassing venomous, thoughtless haters Gem. She's happy and healthy. No one knows anyone else's story."

"Some of these comments are horrible, you should be ashamed of yourselves!!" one fan replied, while another posted: "Kate looks great. Well done for calling out the trolls."

