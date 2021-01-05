Meghan Markle's 9 health and fitness secrets are not what you'd expect The royal is giving us some serious New Year's fitness inspo...

Meghan Markle is no stranger to yoga (and running around after her adorable baby boy Archie!), but what other health and fitness tips does the royal use to stay in shape, both physically and mentally?

READ: Veganuary: 12 amazing celebrity tips for going vegan in 2021

We've gathered together some of the Duchess of Sussex's biggest fitness secrets, many of which she shared with Woman's Health in 2016. If you're after a healthy mindset and a toned figure like Meghan, take note...

1. Invest in yourself

"I give myself the luxury of downtime. We are all so incredibly busy and juggling so many things but I always take an hour to just decompress, watch mindless TV, snuggle with my dogs and enjoy a glass of wine. That's all part of the investment. It's a balance," Meghan said to Woman's Health.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's cheeky interaction on new podcast

2. Stay motivated

"My health, my state of mind, the feeling you have after a workout; all of these things drive me to step onto my mat or go to the gym. Sometimes the idea of working out sounds absolutely dreadful, but I always remind myself of how good it will feel afterwards. Euphoric, almost!"

3. Practice yoga

"My mom was a yoga instructor so that practice is in my blood. I love an intense vinyasa class - and even better if its blasting hip-hop and done in a dark room with candlelight. The best!"

The Duchess loves yoga and Pilates, among other exercises

4. No gym membership needed

"I do it all on my own," she told Shape. "I do DVDs at home or I go for a run by myself. I think if you can self-motivate, that's half the battle."

5. Meditate through exercise

"Running has always been my form of moving meditation, which I relish because it allows me to get out of my head," Meghan told Woman's Health. She also revealed that she worked with personal trainer Craig McNamee when filming Suits in Toronto.

MORE: Royals' favourite alcoholic drinks unveiled – Kate Middleton's may shock you

PHOTOS: Royal mums before and after birth: Blooming bumps to bouncing babies!

Meghan revealed exercise helps both her physical and mental health

6. Try Pilates

Speaking of Megaformer Pilates, which uses a machine that focuses on full-body fat burning and conditioning, the Duchess said: "[It’s] hands down the best thing you could do for your body."

She continued: "Your body changes immediately…give it 2 classes and you will see a difference."

7. Train with a friend

"I'm eager to come to the UK to do a workout with Russell [Bateman], the founder of SBC. My friend Millie Macintosh raves about his workouts, so I’ll call her up to do a class together next time I’m in London."

The royal often shows off her natural freckles

8. Embrace your unique features

"When I look in the mirror I see my freckles. And I love them."

9. Don't forget to breathe

"Slowly and mindfully."

READ: Wellness trends for anxiety 2021: 13 effective ways to feel better

Get a 30-day FREE fitness subscription to Results Wellness Lifestyle

HELLO! has teamed up with Results Wellness Lifestyle to offer our readers an exclusive 30 day free trial, plus amazing discounted subscriptions. This year, you can get fit without leaving home, thanks to the brilliant workout classes, fitness videos and tasty recipes that come with your Results Wellness Lifestyle subscription. So, what are you waiting for? Sign up now!

£19.99 for one month + 30 days free trial

£44.99 for 3 months (save 25%) + 30 days free trial

£119.99 for 12 months (save 50%) + 30 days free trial

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.