I strongly believe fun activewear will make you WANT to work out in 2024 - here are my go-to brands for sportswear

It's the start of a brand new year, and you know what that means, don't you?! New gym kit. Well, that's what tends to happen anyway, no matter how much you try and resist. Whether you've given yourself new workout goals or you're attempting the viral 50 Days Strong social media challenge, I'm here to help you find some new activewear that will actually make you WANT to work out. But listen to me, just because it's grey outside doesn't mean you have to look dreary, too! Step away from the black, say goodbye to the grey. Let's bring some colour into our lives, and ditch the January blues.

I'm a strong believer that colour will boost your mood, and it's easy to buy the black sports leggings with the matching black tank top and throw on a grey hoodie over the top, but life's for living - embrace colour.

If you're looking for new sportswear for the gym or for your home workouts, or just for being a cool girl who likes functional streetwear sans exercise, we've searched for the top sportswear brands for activewear that will really help smash your goals. We're talking prints (hello leopard print!), neon, lots of colours and jazzy designs for your sportswear wardrobe. Don't be boring in 2024, take a walk on the wild side.

How we chose the best fun activewear brands

Quality materials: Colour aside, we have looked at the brands that take their sportswear seriously. You want your activewear to look good but you want it to last.

Best activewear brands for women in 2024

Scroll down for top tips on what to look for when shopping for activewear. We reached out to the ultimate expert - Megan Kimmance, Red Run Co-Founder & Creative Director, who gave us her top tips.

4 tips on what to look for when choosing activewear 1. Quality Pay attention to materials: From sustainable fabrics to BCI cottons and recycled tensile fabrics and high-quality polymede, and sweat wicking fabric. Megan Kimmance said: "For me personally, when designing Red Run collections - quality takes priority and is something I am not willing to compromise on. This is what I personally look for when buying activewear, as without quality, you can't expect a product to last - especially when putting the fabrics under pressure." 2. Fit Fit is incredibly important as everyone wants to not only feel good when working out but also look good. Megan agrees, saying: "Our Red Run compression leggings are engineered to provide the ultimate comfort and feature a thick, high-quality fabric that pulls you in which is lightweight enough to be comfortable." 3. Interchangeability Activewear can be expensive - especially if you're wearing it every day - so an interchangeable wardrobe is key. "I design each Red Run collection with an interchangeable aesthetic, meaning you don't have to buy the entire collection in order to style it and create a multitude of looks," Megan said. 4. Functionality Activewear should work with your lifestyle. Look out for clever functions that will make your life that little bit easier. Megan said: "Each collection is not just designed for working out - they have a fashion forward aesthetic and can be worn whenever - where ever. I always include clever functions within garments such as a convenient & discreet back pocket in the leggings for your phone/keys when running as well shoulder straps built into jackets that mean you don't have to take it off when you get too hot but can instead be hung as a backpack for accessibility."

Meet the expert: Megan Kimmace

Megan Kimmace - the founder of Red Run

Megan Kimmance is the founder of Red Run. She's a UCLAN fashion design graduate & Graduate Fashion Week finalist. After years of working in fashion design, commercial & wholesale distribution roles for brands such as Vivienne Westwood and KTZ, she set out to fill the gap in the emerging activewear market to blend performance wear with trend-led fashion.