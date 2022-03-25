What are the benefits of yoga? From weight loss to mental health, here's why you should try it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

From Meghan Markle to Dua Lipa, yoga is loved by many A-listers, and for good reason. Not only is it fantastic for toning the muscles (one look at Dua's fit physique proves that!), it can help calm the mind and boost your performance in other workouts. "Yoga is great for runners – twists, stretches and breathing techniques all work together to improve stamina and running technique and ability," confirms Chatty Dobson of London yoga studio Flex Chelsea.

"With each passing year we’re spending more and more time looking at screens, and anything that can help take you away from one of those is always a bonus," Chatty says.

We spoke to expert yogis about all the reasons to take up the practice – we'll see you on the mat!

Yoga benefits for mental health

"The simple act of stepping onto a yoga mat and away from your phone for 20 minutes, an hour, or however long you have, is great for your mental health in itself," says Chatty. "When you add in the actual yoga, your mental health will bloom."

Chatty explains that bringing our attention to our bodies and breath helps to remind us of the simple things in life. "We get caught up with little things, which turn themselves into larger things and we often can’t see the wood from the trees," she says. "When we break it back down to the simple parts of what keeps us going, life seems more manageable."

Yoga can help remind us of the simple things in life

Yoga often comes hand in hand with breathwork and meditation, which are practices that help us to focus and listen to our thoughts and body.

"Deepening your breath calms you down," confirms Chatty. "Think how shallow your breath is when you're nervous. When you’re relaxed you breathe more deeply.

"By focusing on slowing the breath and moving your body in time with that breath, you consciously relax your body and mind. Additionally, when you focus on the small things – where your feet are placed, if you’re activating certain muscles, you don’t have time to think about worries," Chatty continues.

Yoga benefits for weight loss

If the idea of an intense cardio session leaves you cold, you'll be pleased to know that regularly practicing yoga can help with weight loss too.

"Yoga is a form of exercise, so naturally conducting exercise on a regular basis will help with weight loss, strength and toning," says Leah Bush, yoga instructor and yin teacher at Kensington studio Repose.

"Some styles of yoga are more vigorous than others," she adds. "Power yoga is a more dynamic practice which brings on a good sweat. Keep the consistency and a healthy diet and you will see the benefits."

Unexpected benefits of yoga

Both the yoga pros we spoke to praised the sense of community you get from practicing.

"Yogis are typically very welcoming, you should find a great, positive community in a yoga class," says Chatty, while Leah added: "I love the group participation of yoga and the sense of community it can build," she says. "Through group sessions, you can find some incredible and long-lasting friendships"

From rocket yoga to vinyasa flow, to yin and hot yoga, there are different benefits from each practice.

Why you should try yin yoga

Yin yoga is one of the slower versions of the practice, with positions held for three to five minutes each. While you're unlikely to work up a sweat, there are plenty of benefits of yin yoga, including improved flexibility, boosted circulation, improved sleep, enhanced mental focus, breath awareness and reduced stress, according to Leah.

Different types of yoga have different benefits

If you have tight muscles, Yin is a great one to try. "The additional time in each stretch allows for the muscles to effectively stretch, as well as stretching the spaces between your joints," explains Chatty.

"As these spaces become more open, more synovial fluid is able to flow (think oil on a hinge) keeping you more mobile for longer," she continues. "The majority of postures in Yin are on the ground, so it’s a calming practice, perfect for before bed."

Why you should try hot yoga

Favoured by Meghan Markle, who told Best Health Magazine, "I'll do yoga a couple of times a week – hot yoga, specifically," hot yoga is exactly what it sounds like. Yoga in a super-warm room.

"The heat element of hot yoga is there to warm up your muscles quickly, so that you’re able to get into deeper postures faster than you might in a cooler room," says Chatty.

Hot yoga isn't advisable for beginners though, Chatty points out: "Hot yoga is great for those that are well practiced and know their limits, but there’s also a slight risk factor as you’re able to stretch beyond your natural limit and potentially tear muscles."

Dua Lipa shows off her yoga skills on Instagram

How quickly will you see the benefits of yoga?

This is dependent on the person, but generally you'll see benefits with consistent practice. "Everyone's body and mind are so different, each person's time will differ when they start seeing and feeling the benefits of what a consistent yoga practice can provide," says Leah.

How often should you practice yoga?

"The more frequently you practice yoga the faster you’ll see the rewards, both mental any physical," says Chatty.

"You should practice as frequently as you’re comfortable with – if you’re forcing yourself to practice then you’re going to resent it, and that’s going to completely go against the mental benefits you could get."

Leah suggests twice a week, which happens to be how often Meghan Markle said she practices.

Men are typically less flexible than women, which yoga can help with

Yoga benefits for men

Yoga is equally beneficial to both men and women, though men might find the flexibility side of things more beneficial than women.

"Stereotypically men have tighter muscles than women so the flexibility benefits that yoga brings are often greater in men than women, though that of course depends body to body," says Chatty.

Yoga benefits for children

Meghan Markle said her mother Doria Ragland had her practicing yoga for childhood – and with good reason.

Meghan Markle began yoga as a child

"Yoga’s fantastic for children of all ages," says Chatty. "When children are young they learn discipline, control and about their bodies, and as they grow older respect for others and themselves, and learning to love their bodies and what they’re capable of, is invaluable."

