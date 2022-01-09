Khloe Kardashian's Fitbit plus 8 more celebrity-approved fitness trackers to get motivated in 2022

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Has the festive season got you feeling out of shape and lethargic? Need some self-care? A fitness tracker could be the motivation you need to get moving. Taking inspiration from smart watches for exercise and workouts worn by our favourite celebrities from Khloe Kardashian to Gwyneth Paltrow, we've put together a handy list of the best fitness trackers to help get you in shape for summer.

Which is the best fitness tracker?

There are some important questions to ask yourself: What are my fitness goals? Do I need a basic fitness tracker that just tracks heart rate and steps, or do I want a full-on smartwatch with all the bells and whistles? And finally, what's my budget?

The best fitness trackers have a long battery life and can monitor everything from your steps to your sleep quality.

If you're not tech savvy or are a fitness novice, start with a good basic fitness tracker, like the Honor Band 5, which has a heart-rate monitor and sleep tracker, for as little as around £30. The mid-range best fitness trackers for a £90-£200 pricetag include the popular Fitbit range, like the slimline Inspire HR, which has a touch screen and 15 modes, or the Fibit Versa 3, which features a handy voice assistant and a chic aesthetic similar to Apple Watches.

An Apple Watch, such as the Apple Watch 5 (retail price £459), is a good choice if you need an all around smart watch that's Siri- and GPS- connected to iPhone and also has Bluetooth, music function, compass, electrocardiogram function and more.

Advanced athletes should check out the top of the line fitness tracker watches from Polar, the company that created the world's first heart rate monitor back in 1977.

Which fitness tracker is best for me?

Still wondering which should you go for? Ruth Langsford, Gwyneth Paltrow and more famous faces have all talked about the fitness watches they've been relying on to log their health stats since the coronavirus pandemic began, and who better to take inspiration from than the stars who have tried them?

Here's everything you need to know about their buys so you can make your choice wisely.

Khloe Kardashian's fitness tracker: Fitbit Ionic

Khloe Kardashian was spotted rocking a black Fitbit Ionic, which has since been replaced in the smart watch company's range by the Fitbit Sense which you can shop from £259 on Amazon. If you must have Khloe's exact style, you're in luck, you can also get it on the retail giant's website for about £80 off the original retail price.

Fitbit Ionic, £219.99, Amazon

Features: A four-plus day battery life, sleek design, built-in GPS and ability to store and play 300+ songs.

Retail Price: £219.99

Best for: Fans of minimalist style

Gwyneth Paltrow's fitness tracker: Fitbit Inspire HR

Who better to take health advice from than Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow? The star has been seen in several Fitbit styles, including the Inspire HR watch.

Fitbit Inspire HR, £87, Amazon

Features: Heart rate monitor, exercise tracker with 15 modes, water-resistant, sleep tracker, touchscreen display, menstrual cycle tracker, five day battery life, swim setting.

Retail Price: £89.99

Best for: Anyone looking for a subtle and non-obtrusive style.

Ellie Goulding's fitness tracker: Polar Vantage V Titan

As for the best fitness tracker watches out there, Ellie Goulding has taken on many an Instagram fitness challenge during lockdown, including the 5k Run For Our Heroes campaign, where she used her Polar Vantage V Titan watch to track her stats.

Polar Vantage V Titan watch, £449, Polar

Features: Ultra-long battery life, super lightweight titanium case, comprehensive activity, heart rate and sleep tracking.

Retail Price: £449

Best for: Seasoned athletes who know their optimum training state and want to keep track of every little detail.



Ruth Langsford's fitness tracker: Fitbit Blaze

Ruth Langsford has been sharing daily updates of her walks during the COVID-19 crisis, using her Fitbit Blaze to monitor the number of steps she has taken. While the Fitbit Blaze has been discontinued, the smartwatch brand has replaced it with the even more high tech Versa range, so you can still be just like Fitbit fan Ruth.

Fitbit Versa 3, was £199.99, Amazon

Features: The Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch features GPS, a 24/7 heart rate monitor and voice assistant

Retail Price: £199.99

Best for: Tech-savvy fitness fans.

Mindy Kaling's fitness tracker: Apple Watch Series 3

Mindy Kaling has worn her Apple Watch Series 3 for years, and first wrote: "I love my Apple Watch. It's the only thing in my life that I don’t mind when it tells me to get off my ass and walk around."

Apple Watch Series 3, £199, Amazon

Jenni Falconer has also worn the Apple's Series 3 watch, except the presenter opted for a white sport band, as opposed to black like Mindy.

Features: Heart rate monitor, touchscreen display, exercise tracker including HIIT-specific monitor and swimming autoset, water-resistant, GPS route tracker, Siri function, music player.

Retail Price: £199

Best for: A more affordable fitness tracker with Apple and phone functions.

Kelly Brook's fitness tracker: Fitbit Charge 3

Kelly Brook's home workout series Fit In 5 features her Fitbit Charge 3 watch, which the star uses to monitor her activity.

Fitbit Charge 3, £208, Amazon

Features: Heart rate monitor, exercise tracker with 15 modes, menstrual cycle tracker, water-resistant up to 50m, sleep tracker, seven day battery life, weather app, swim setting.

Retail Price: £208

Best for: A less chunky and lighter update on the Fitbit Charge 2.

Kimberley Walsh's fitness tracker: Honor Band 5

If you're looking for the best budget fitness tracker, Kimberley Walsh has been following Joe Wicks' daily PE classes during the coronavirus pandemic, and uses the Honor Band 5.

Honor Band 5, £35.99, Amazon

Features: Heart rate monitor, exercise tracker with 10 modes, GPS route tracker, water-resistant up to 50m, sleep tracker, six day battery life.

Retail Price: £35.99

Best for: Anyone on a budget.

Carrie Underwood's fitness tracker: Fitbit Charge 4

Carrie Underwood has been wearing her Fitbit Charge 4 for as long as we can remember, providing all the basics for an amateur fitness fan.

Fitbit Charge 4, £99, Amazon

Features: Heart rate monitor, exerciser tracker, five day battery life, sleep stages (not a non-stop sleep tracker).

Retail Price: £129

Best for: First-time exercise tracking without added nuts and bolts.

Giovanna Fletcher's fitness tracker: Apple Watch Series 5

Giovanna Fletcher has stayed dedicated to working out at home since the coronavirus pandemic, and has shared various photos of herself wearing the Apple Watch Series 5.

Apple Watch Series 5, was £459 NOW £319, Currys

Features: Siri and GPS connected to iPhone (Series 3 comes directly from the watch), heart rate monitor, bigger than Series 3 touchscreen display, exercise tracker including HIIT-specific monitor and swimming autoset, water-resistant, GPS route tracker, music player, built-in compass, Bluetooth, always-on display option, fall detection, electrocardiogram function (records timing and strength of electrical signals that make the heart beat).

Retail Price: £459

Best for: Close analysis of heartrate when active and idle.

