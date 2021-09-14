Kendall Jenner drinks 12 cups of this a day to help get her insane body You read that right

Kendall Jenner looked truly flawless at the Met Gala 2021. In what marked her first red carpet appearance since last year, she went all out with a see-through jewel-embellished gown, and her body looked out of this world.

Now let us get something straight: Kendall is one of those people blessed with a super speedy metabolism (she’s said so in several interviews), and is also 5ft 10in tall, so while there are pointers we can take from her health and fitness regime, actioning them isn’t going to turn you into a Kendall doppelganger.

That said, they do have the potential to make you feel healthier on the whole – providing you incorporate them into a well-rounded approach. Kendall has spoken out about plenty of said health hacks, but there’s one considerably more surprising than the others.

In an interview with E! News, she said: "I usually start my day off with a cup of detox tea."

And she doesn’t just have one in the morning, as she added: "I have like 12 cups a day." Really.

Kusmi is her go-to brand, and the beverage contains maté, green tea, lemon flavoring, rosehip seeds, and lemongrass – all of which are said to help rid the body of toxins.

Obviously that's not all she consumes, though. An average day in food for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star includes avocado on toast for breakfast, a chicken salad for lunch and pasta for dinner.

Then there’s her strict workout routine, too. She has PT to the stars Gunnar Peterson, who also works with Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie, to cheer her on five mornings per week when they train together. Her exercise plan includes everything from weight-training to kick-boxing and reformer Pilates, and according to her trainer, Kendall even manages to stick to her five-day a week routine while on holiday.

Impressive, yes, but remember that what works for Kendall might not work for you – if 12 cups of the same tea seems a bit boring to you, don’t bother, and if working out five days a week leaves you exhausted, listen to your body and give it a break.

