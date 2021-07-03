Ruth Langsford sparks concerns for her health after revealing injury The Loose Women star shared an update on Instagram

Ruth Langsford caused concern among her fans on Saturday after she revealed she has injured herself.

The Loose Women star was flooded with well wishes and encouragement after she explained that she has hurt her back.

Ruth has thrown herself into the NHS' Couch to 5k over the last month, but admitted that due to straining her back, she has had to take a week off from running.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford makes candid comment about health and fitness journey

Posting a video of just her feet during a brisk walk with her dog Maggie and a friend, Ruth said: "Picked up a bit of a back strain so haven’t been running this week….brisk walking with my BFF @hungrywomancooks & Maggie today.

"Breaking into a little trot occasionally (esp when it rained!) Will be back on @couch_2_5k Week 8 as soon as possible. Hope you’re all doing well wherever you are on the programme….keep at it! #runwithruth #couchto5k."

Her fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Look after that back Ruth." A second said: "Look after yourself Ruth! Hope your back is okay."

Ruth has been unable to run after injuring her back

A third added: "Ruth take it easy, it's well known that excess exercise can be damaging. Everyone admires you, but cramp & knee trouble could result. For the time being it is enough, you are so admired."

Back in April, Ruth revealed that she has embarked on the NHS' Couch to 5k initiative, which helps users get fitter and healthier by working up to a 5k run in easy-to-follow steps.

After completing her first run, Ruth said: "I did it! I did my first one. Oh thank you Gok for making me go out because I was dithering and procrastinating."

Ruth took on the Couch to 5k challenge in April

"Anyway, I did it. I chose Sarah Millican to talk me through – thank you, Sarah, very encouraging. It wasn't as bad as I thought. I have to say my jogs were becoming slower towards the end but I still was jogging."

She added: "Thank you everybody for your encouragement. If you're doing it too let me know. Couch to 5k, first one, tick!"

Ruth was inspired by Gok Wan, who took on the challenge himself earlier this year and revealed his noticeably slimmer frame on Instagram in March.

