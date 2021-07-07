Ruth Langsford reveals 'epic' fitness fail – fans rush to comfort her The This Morning star was left disappointed by her Couch to 5k journey

Ruth Langsford embarked on a fitness journey in January and has been delighting fans with her daily dose of running inspiration ever since. However, the This Morning star took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to update her followers on her Couch to 5k progress - and she looked visibly frustrated.

The 61-year-old Loose Women presenter admitted she'd suffered an "epic fail" and had to stop running after just 16 minutes because she was so out of breath.

Red-faced and panting, Ruth spoke directly to the camera, saying: "So... Epic fail, epic fail today. I just wasn't feeling it, I said I was nervous. I was really struggling, I couldn't get my breathing right.

"I got to halfway and I was like, 'Oh God, I can't do it!' Pushed on a bit more, I think I stopped quite soon after that. I don't know what I've done, about 16 minutes.

"I failed, I just walked. Bit disappointed. It's the first fail in eight weeks, I might try again tomorrow. I think it's because I haven't run in for while. I'm so annoyed.

"But anyway, these things happen in life - we fail, we pick ourselves back up and we try again. If you're running today, good luck!"

Ruth's kind-hearted followers were quick to reassure her it was totally normal to suffer a slump in energy and not to beat herself up about it.

Ruth loves to get out and about with her dog Maggie

One fan said: "You haven’t failed Ruth. The fact you get out and have a go is an achievement in itself," while another posted: "Do NOT worry! You’re doing amazingly and all runners have days like that - sometimes it’s just not happening! X"

Another wise supporter commented: "Well done for admiring you struggled Ruth, refreshing to hear people tell it as it is. You’ll do better next time.

"Remember Ruth, in January if someone had said to you that you would be disappointed for RUNNING RUNNING for SIXTEEN minutes you would have laughed at them because you would be glad to run for one minute!!! You are a star and after a break you have to go back a couple of steps!! Take care , delighted you got back on the horse xx."

The This Morning star and husband Eamonn Holmes have made the most of lockdown

We have to admit, we're feeling inspired too after such encouraging pep talks! Ruth also rationalised the disappointment, saying: "Have to remember that thing my Mum always taught me 'If at first you don’t succeed… try, try, try again' I’ll be back!".

Ruth, who is married to fellow presenter Eamonn Holmes, took up a daily skipping challenge and committed to completing 10k steps a day during lockdown last year, and is now doing the popular Couch to 5k challenge.

Her commitment to staying fit and healthy is seriously impressive! Now, to dust off those trainers…