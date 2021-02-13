Kendall Jenner opens up about insecurities as she shows off enviable figure in skimpy lingerie

Kendall Jenner sent the internet into meltdown on Friday when she shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself in some very skimpy lingerie.

MORE: Ryan Seacrest reveals exciting new details of the Kardashian's new TV show

Sharing a sneak peek of sister Kim Kardashian's new SKIMS collection, Kendall looked sensational in a fiery red balcony bra and barely-there thong in a series of photos posted to Instagram.

The post quickly amassed more than 11million likes, with many fans flooding the comment section with flame and love heart emojis.

However, after a fan tweeted that looking like the supermodel would "solve all" her problems, Kendall candidly opened up about having "bad days too".

"I am an extremely lucky girl. Appreciative of all that I have," she wrote in reply, adding: "But I want you to know I have bad days too and that I hear you! You are beautiful just the way you are!!! It's not always as perfect as it may seem."

MORE: Kim Kardashian's daughter reacts to star's Valentine's Day gift: 'It's mommy and daddy'

MORE: Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Kanye West with unseen photos after defending daughter North's painting

MORE: Kim Kardashian's robber sends star message in latest shocking interview about Paris burglary

She also tweeted back three flame emojis to a fan who said she had been inspired by Kendall's empowering words and shared her own proud mirror selfie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The final season of Keeping up with the Kardashians airs next month

Older sister Kim also shared some behind the scenes photos and videos from the Valentine's Day inspired shoot. In one in particular, The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star can be seen getting her makeup done while Kendall poses up a storm in the background.

Commenting on her sister's incredible physique, Kim said: "Look at that perfect human being. Like what? How can I do a shoot with her?"

Sisters Kim and Kylie also modelled the collection

"Remind me to never do a photoshoot in lingerie with Kendall," she added. "It's insane how perfect she is."

Kendall has previously spoken out about her insecurities, most notably in 2019 when she told The Telegraph: "My sisters are a lot curvier than me. They have boobs and I don't have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought, 'Oh no, am I supposed to be sexy like them?'

"I'm not necessarily a lot like them. I like that I have a different vibe to everyone. I like to do different things. And that's okay."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.