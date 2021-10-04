Davina McCall has taken to Instagram with an important message about the menopause. The star shared a make-up free selfie of herself after completing a spin class as she discussed one of the lesser known symptoms of the menopause: joint and muscle pain.

The Masked Singer star Davina has spoken out about her own experience with the menopause several times in the past, and she often shares her advice, and that's exactly what she did here, too.

"Omg yessss first spin class in three weeks," she said in the caption. "Menopause month this October. So today's symptom is joint/muscle pain… Lots of us think those creaking bones is just a part of getting older, but it's also a sign of peri menopause. When our oestrogen drops. Taking HRT (transdermal HRT is body identical and made from yams) reduces the risk of osteoporosis and is amazing for peri meno symptoms." She hashtagged the post #MakeMenopauseMatter.

Davina McCall shared a make-up free selfie

Several of Davina's friends and fellow stars took to the comments section to cheer Davina on. Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha wrote, "Preach sister!," while Amanda Holden commented: "Warrior," with a love heart emoji.

Davina's fans are also hugely appreciative of Davina's candid admissions and the way she documents her own experience with the menopause, revealing it has helped them with theirs.

One wrote: "Davina you've literally saved my life. I've been like a zombie and I watched Davina and literally ran to my doctors and demanded a blood test. Guess what's been wrong with me all this time. Yes. I'd never have known if it wasn't for her. Thank you Davina McCall you are my hero."

Another added: "I have done the same, three weeks ago I had no thought of being perimenopausal – just thought I was ill/failing at life! Just got my HRT prescription the other day, and telling all my friends. Yay Davina."

