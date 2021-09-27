Penny Lancaster breaks down as she details menopause and husband Rod Stewart's role - watch The Loose Women host revealed how her experience has evolved with treatment

Penny Lancaster broke down in tears as she opened up about her experience with the menopause on Loose Women. Rod Stewart's wife candidly chimed in with details of her struggles as Loose Women unveiled its Menopause Manifesto to improve knowledge and encourage conversation around the topic.

50-year-old Penny told her co-stars Ruth Langsford, Judi Love and Jane Moore about an "incredible doctor" she had seen regarding the issue: "I had a few tears with her, I was trying to explain what I've been going through over the last few months. She said you've got to get to a point where you say to yourself, 'I see you'."

WATCH: Penny Lancaster breaks down in tears on Loose Women

It was at this moment that Penny began to break down in tears.

"You'd feel guilty for being upset," she continued. "And then you go for a coffee with a friend and they say, 'How are you, everything good?' And then you burst into tears and you don't know why you're crying."

Co-host Ruth handed Penny a tissue, as she went on to discuss how the menopause has impacted her anxiety.

Penny Lancaster opened up about the menopause on Loose Women

"Anxiety's gone through the roof," she said. "Where I've always been very patient, I feel like I'm losing grip. When I spoke to my GP – all we're talking about with the manifesto is getting GPs trained properly, because the first thing they said was, 'Well let's put you on an antidepressant'.

"I was like… I just need something to help me balance, to take the edge off the anger, the upset, the frustration, the anxiety, all those things. It helped a little bit but that was once again a little band aid.

"Fortunately, through Loose Women, I got some advice to see a specialist and for the last six weeks I've been on the HRT treatment, I've come off the antidepressants and I'm finding a balance now.

Penny Lancaster is married to Rod Stewart

"I've stopped the hot sweats. I'm still suffering from anxiety. It's trying to sort itself out but I'm getting there."

She concluded with the one thing that has been hugely helpful from the get go: "Being able to talk to my husband is a number one priority."

