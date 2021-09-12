Princess Beatrice writes rare personal tweet to congratulate 'inspiring' Emma Raducanu The royal tweeted the star after she won the US Open final

Princess Beatrice took to Twitter to congratulate tennis star Emma Raducanu for her exceptional win at the US Open final on Saturday, thanking the champion for marking a triumphant moment in British sport.

MORE: Kate Middleton and the Queen share heartfelt congratulations to US Open winner Emma Raducanu

The royal, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, coined the sports star an "inspiring" figure, thanking her for inspiring the nation with her "smiles and joy on the court".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice opens up about dyslexia with Giovanna Fletcher

Her tweet read: "Congratulations to @EmmaRaducanu that was a remarkable game of tennis and what a journey over these last three weeks. Thank you for inspiring us with your smiles and joy on the court."

The 18-year-old star from Kent took on Canadian tennis player Leylah Fernandez, 19, in the nail-biting match, which took place in front of 24,000 fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Saturday.

Emma has become Britain's first female Grand Slam champion in 44 years

Princess Beatrice isn't the only royal to publicly congratulate Emma on her win. The Duchess of Cambridge also took to social media following the joyous news. Duchess Kate wrote: "Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory!

"Incredible –we are all so proud of you."

She continued: "@LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch."

The tweet was touchingly signed off "C", the initial of the Duchess' full name, Catherine.

The young British tennis star was up against Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the final

The Queen also shared her support, sending Emma a letter that read: "I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships.

"It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication. I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players."

MORE: 14 of Kate Middleton's funniest and most relatable reactions at Wimbledon

RELATED: Serena Williams' statement following withdrawal from US Open

Following her win, Emma joined the BBC for an interview, revealing: "It meant everything to get a message from Her Majesty."

"She's such a great inspiration and role model for the whole country so to have a note from her... I was extremely honoured and very, very grateful that she took notice of my tennis. I can't believe it. I'm maybe going to frame that letter or something," Emma said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.